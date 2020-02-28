PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed

PUBG Mobile has officially confirmed that the next 0.17.0 update is on its way and should arrive on March 3. We were the first ones to report about the release date a few weeks back. Apart from the launch date, PUBG Mobile has also confirmed via a tweet that the update will bring the new ‘Death Replay’ feature.

Gamers have constantly been making requests for the feature which will be similar to the PC or console version. Basically, this will be an option that will allow players to see how their enemy killed them. This is an excellent addition as not only can you learn from your mistakes it can also be used to check whether your enemy is hacking.

COMING IN 0.17.0! Death Replays will be available for you to peruse the last few seconds before your untimely downfall! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/818Rr144Fv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 28, 2020

The new update also means that the next season is also on its way. Also, since it is March, season 12 will be celebrating the second launch anniversary of the popular mobile game. Just like last year, we are expecting the game to get an overhaul to celebrate the milestone. PUBG Mobile officially launched in March 2018 which means that the next season is going to be all about the second anniversary.

The next season is going to be titled ‘2GETHER WE PLAY.’ This information comes courtesy a video posted by Mr. Ghost Gaming, who is known to be pretty accurate when it comes to leaks around PUBG Mobile. The theme is going to be all colourful and as with every new season, expect a variety of outfits.

Some of these include a new colourful skin for the QBZ and a matching outfit as a Royale Pass purchase bonus. There are also some outfits that users will get through a lucky draw and they seem to be inspired by playing cards. Apart from that, there are a variety of backpack, helmet and gun skins besides avatars and avatar frames. There is also a possibility that the BP to UC subscription might make a comeback which was first seen in season 5.

We are also expecting a new ‘Extreme Cold’ or ‘Arctic’ mode to arrive with the update. In this mode, players will have to survive in extreme cold weather by searching for wood to start a fire as well as hunt for animals to take on the cold wave. A timer will be added in this mode to notify players of the incoming extreme cold wave, so they can find shelter and prepare for survival.

Another feature that is expected to arrive with the 0.17.0 update is the colour blind mode. During the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals, it was announced that a colour blind mode would be added to the game in 2020. That is probably going to happen with the next update as it was spotted in the latest 0.17.0 beta update. This will great for players who are diagnosed with colour vision deficiency.

