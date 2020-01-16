PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Death Cam, Extreme Cold Mode, Colour Blind Mode and More

We have just entered season 11 of PUBG Mobile along with the 0.16.5 update, and unsurprisingly details about the next update have already leaked online. The beta version of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update has apparently started rolling out giving an early glimpse into the upcoming features and game modes. YouTuber Mr. Ghost Gaming has posted a video showing some of the new additions from the 0.17.0 beta which could arrive on the official stable update.

Here are some of the highlighted features:

Death Cam

Just like the PC or console version, PUBG Mobile is going to get a death cam feature. Basically this will be an option that will allow players to see how their enemy killed them. This is a great addition as you can also check whether your enemy is hacking.

Extreme Cold Mode

A new addition to the game, this is going to be more of a survival mode. Players will have to survive in extreme cold weather by searching for wood to start a fire as well as hunt for animals to take on the cold wave. A timer will be added in this mode to notify players of the incoming extreme cold wave, so they can find shelter and prepare for survival.

Colour Blind Mode

During the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals, it was announced that a colour blind mode would be added to the game in 2020. That is probably going to happen with the next update as it was spotted in the latest 0.17.0 beta update. This will great for players who are diagnosed with colour vision deficiency.

New Mode on Erangel

We had earlier reported about a new mode where players can choose a special class to gain certain abilities and skills. Well, that might not be coming in Erangel 2.0, but rather a new mode added to the game itself. A teaser for the mode recently made its way to YouTube.

