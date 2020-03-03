PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Roll-out Begins, Royale Pass Season 12 Begins March 9

PUBG Mobile has officially announced that it will be rolling out a new update for the popular game. Update version 0.17.0 should start rolling out to all players today, March 3, and brings a variety of new features to the game. According to the company, it is bringing back the ‘Hardcore Mode’ based on users’ requests. This is a special mode that tests your skills where all sound prompts are removed and manual actions are required like pick-up and opening doors for a more realistic experience and competitive challenge.

New content added to the Classic Mode includes:

-New Air Drop Weapon: DBS – Best weapon for high damage at close range. DBS is a double-barrel shotgun that can only be found via Air Drop. It fires 2 shots per magazine and holds 14 rounds of 12 Gauge ammo per reload, and can be equipped with the Holo Sight, Red Dot and 2x to 6x scopes.



-Brothers In Arms System - Players can register as Rookie or Veteran and play together in the battle of Classic Mode. Veterans with rich game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, during which the rookies can learn from the veterans and master the game quickly.



-Death Replay function - Players now can watch from the attacker's perspective for a certain time prior to their deaths.



-Universal Marks – Players can now mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for teammates, allowing for quick communication



-Colorblind Mode – In Graphics Settings, it is provided more color options for in-game indicators, such as Poison, Smoke, and Auxiliary Lines, for people with color blindness.



-Teammate Volume Control – Players now can adjust the voice volume of individual teammates in battle.



-Firearm balancing and other improvements

While the update doesn’t bring the new season 12, it does bring content for ‘2Gether We Play’ which will celebrate the second launch anniversary (March 12) of the popular game. Royale Pass Season 12 which is titled ‘2gether We Play’ will arrive on March 9, bringing new festive items like skins and outfits as well as new challenges and rewards. A new Amusement Park Mode is also going to be added in the classic Erangel map from March 12, where interactive games and attractions will appear. Players can also participate in the upcoming Anniversary Celebration Event in-game for exclusive rewards and achievements.

