PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update to Bring Sight For UZI, DBS Shotgun, Amusement Park and More

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is on its way, but before it arrives, the beta version has already started rolling out. From what we know the new update is going to bring some interesting changes including a revamped UZI, the all-new DBS shotgun, death replay, colour blind mode, and more.

Various YouTubers and gamers have confirmed some of the upcoming features so we have compiled them all over here:

UZI Update

The UZI is going to get a new update that will allow players to attach red-dot or holographic sight on the gun. This will definitely make a huge impact, especially in close combat.

DBS

A powerful double-barrel pump-action bullpup shotgun, the DBS will be initially available from care packages or airdrops. It will come with two internal magazine tubes that allow the user to load up to fourteen 12-gauge rounds, which means you can induce a lot of damage in a short span of time. It can accommodate holographic, red dot sight, and 2x to 6x scopes.



The maximum effective range to deal damage is 100m.

Death Replay

A new death cam option will be arriving with the new update. Basically this will be an option that will allow players to see how their enemy killed them. This is a great addition as you can also check whether your enemy is hacking.

Extreme Cold Mode







A new addition to the game, this is going to be more of a survival mode. Players will have to survive in extreme cold weather by searching for wood to start a fire as well as hunt for animals to take on the cold wave. A timer will be added in this mode to notify players of the incoming extreme cold wave, so they can find shelter and prepare for survival.

Colour Blind Mode

During the PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Finals, it was announced that a colour blind mode would be added to the game in 2020. That is probably going to happen with the next update as it was spotted in the latest 0.17.0 beta update. This will great for players who are diagnosed with colour vision deficiency.

Tactical Markers

A new marking system is also said to be on the cards. This sounds like a well-needed addition where players will be able to mark 8 different types of markers on the map. Notably, only a single type of marker can be marked on the map. These markers can be used to mark enemies, hold positions, ask for ammo or attachments, attack a certain spot and so on.

Other Changes

It is said that some new changes can be expected that bring elements from Erangel 2.0. These include updates for vehicles including the UAZ and Dacia as well as changes in the cottages around various locations on Erangel. Some mew grenade effects are also said to make their way to the game with the new update.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta version is already out and we can expect the stable version to release around March 3. The next update is also expected to bring Season 12, which will focus on the game’s 2nd-anniversary celebration along with the usual set of in-game items including skins, outfits, stickers and so on. There will also be mini arcade games available during matches which will let you win items that you can use. As a part of the new season and 2nd-anniversary celebration titled '2gether we play' an amusement park will be added placed to next to School on the Erangel map.

Check out this video by Rey Lagarto showing some of the upcoming features: