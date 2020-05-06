PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Here Are All The Official Patch Notes

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next big PUBG Mobile update which is set to arrive tomorrow, May 7. While most of the information was leaked in the past and confirmed by PUBG Mobile itself, we now have the official patch notes for update 0.18.0. We have also learned that the new update will have a size of 1.97GB for Android devices and 2.21GB for iOS devices. There has been no announcement regarding any downtime which essentially means that the servers will not be taken down for maintenance during the update.

Some of the biggest changes coming with the new update include new additions to the Miramar map, a new dual-scope feature, the addition of a new SMG (submachine gun) in the arcade mode and more. Here are entire official patch notes:



Main Update: MAD MIRAMAR

We've made some visual updates to the Classic Miramar map and added some new elements



An Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map and Urban Ruins is now to the northwest. More housing areas, roads, and resources have been added so you’ll need to pick your landing spot and battles wisely.



Added a race track that runs through the whole map and is perfect for motorheads. A racetrack has also been added which runs through whole map, prefect for motor heads



New Miramar Map Vehicle: Golden Mirado. Only 1 will spawn on the map so be the first to claim it and show off your riches in the desert!



Miramar's New Vending Machine: Get Energy Drinks or Painkillers from Vending Machines scattered around the map. You might even be lucky enough to get 8 drinks at a time!



Sandstorm effects



There is a chance for areas in Miramar and the Main Menu to be ravaged by Sandstorms.



Miramar Main Menu Theme



Update and download the new Miramar map to get the Miramar Main Lobby and music.



Miramar Achievements



Added new Miramar achievements. Play the new Miramar map and complete multiple objectives to get these achievements.



Miramar Events



Complete the new events for great rewards.



EvoGround New Mode: Bluehole Mode (coming soon)

EvoGround - Bluehole Mode: Erangel will now have 2 zones, an outer and inner zone. The inner zone is the newest addition which will represent the next playzone location. Players will lose health while in this inner zone as long as the outer zone is present. Once the outer zone finishes shrinking to the inner circle, a new inner zone will appear.



All supplies spawn with a 50% increase over the Classic Mode Erangel map and players can revive downed teammates in 4 seconds.



New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure (coming soon)

During the event, when searching for a match in Sanhok there is a random chance to enter the new Jungle Adventure Mode. This mode adds a variety of features and challenges not present in Sanhok.

Totem: Find ancient totems and invoke their power for a chance to receive a blessing or item.



Jungle Food: Fruit and other foods grow in the wild. Eating them may grant mysterious effects.



Hot Air Balloon: Control a Hot Air Balloon to survey the battlefield.



New Arena Content: New Weapon - P90

The P90 has been added to the Arena and it’s a fearsome weapon in close quarters combat.



This weapon fires 9mm rounds and has a default magazine capacity of up to 50 shots. It has three different firing modes: single, burst, and full-auto.



The P90 can be equipped with all SMG Muzzle attachments, 1x-6x Scope, and the Laser Sight.



Classic Mode Improvements

Added Canted Sight



A new attachment, Canted Sight, will now spawn, and is compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, and some shotguns.



The Canted Sight is a new attachment that can be equipped alongside other scopes and acts as a close-range scope.



Canted Sight settings can be adjusted in two ways:



Preferences can be set in the Settings and it supports adjustments to the customized interface.



Canted Sight Crosshair style and color can also be changed in the Settings.

Security Features - Point Protection Matches

In matches where players lose points due to being killed by cheaters and players using plug-ins, after the system confirms that your killer was cheating, the match will become a Point Protection Match. All points deducted in the match will be returned to players and a notice will be sent via in-game mail. Cheaters are usually found very quickly, but there may be some delay.

New Results Screen UI



Classic Mode's Results Screen has been improved and a new "Detailed Results" screen has been added.

On the Detailed Results page, players can view the detailed data of each weapon they used in the game. They can check match statistics and compare their stats with others in the same tier.



Added 5 grading criteria in the Results Screen to change the rating system and rating display.



Added new titles and filters in the Results Screen.





Settings Improvements



Added an FPP and TPP custom configuration copy function.



Sensitivity settings are now stored in the cloud. You won't need to reconfigure your settings again after updates.



Enable and disable Auto Equip Scope function. Disable it to turn the Auto Equip option off.

Death Replay Improvements



Improved the death replay to reduce resource usage. The death replay can now be played from all devices and will be smoother than before.



Improved the death replay reminder to emphasize that the death replay may lag or have some display issues to ensure performance.

Weapon and Attachment Improvements



The Win94 now comes with its own 2.7x Scope, and only spawns in Miramar.



Loading the S1897 while aiming down sights will not remove your view from the iron sights.



Improvements to bullet marks: Players can now guess which direction bullets have been shot from based on the shape of the bullet holes.



Added a trajectory path to Crossbow bolts, making it easier to judge the flight path of each shot.



Light Grip improvements: The new effect is: "Significantly increases the stability when firing and the speed of recoil recovery."



Improved the stability of the sight animation when moving with the Sight activated.



Flare Gun improvements: When holding the Flare Gun or opening your Backpack, players will see the type of supply that will be summoned by the Flare Gun (vehicle or airdrop).

Firearm Balancing



Significant Shotgun Adjustments (Including S1897, S686, S12K, Sawed-off, and DBS).



The Shotgun spread has been remodeled so that bullets are spread more evenly around the crosshair for more consistent damage.



The spread range of Shotguns has been slightly reduced to increase accuracy in mid- and close-range encounters.



Significantly dropped Shotguns damage at long distances. The minimum damage of each bullet is 4 at maximum effective range (3 for Sawed-off).



Muzzle climb has been increased for Shotguns (no change to recoil).



The max effective range of Shotguns has been changed to 80 meters (except the DBS which has a max effective range of 100 meters).



S1897's rack speed has been increased by 20%.



Sawed-off now shoots 9 pellets with each shot (increased from 8) and each pellet deals 20 damage (decreased from 22).



Slightly adjusted the Shotgun's damage: Damage per bullet has been decreased from 1.5 to 1.2 for headshots and 1.0 to 0.9 for body shots.



Slightly enhanced the vertical spread of Duckbills.

Classic Mode Combat Improvements



Pressing the attack button while using drugs will interrupt the action, and cancel the effect of the drug, to maintain the continuity of battle.



Improved bloodstain effects displayed when health is decreased due to being attacked.



The screen will now shake when being attacked by other players in close combat.



The screen now shakes when characters fight in close quarters.



Throwable Crosshair Improvements: Highlights the upper/lower part of the crosshair according to High/Low Toss state so that they can be distinguished clearly.



Added an unequip function to Quick Scope Switch: This function can be used in battle to unequip a Scope quickly. Tap the Scope that is currently equipped to unequip it.



When the Backpack is full or almost full, players will still automatically pick up recommended weapons, attachments and armor on the ground.



Improved the battle chat log so that the latest chat information is displayed by default.



Improved the shape and transparency of enemy location markers.



Tap expired chat marks in the chat log to display them again.



Synchronized the combat status of teammates, so that the teammate status in the upper left corner of the combat UI indicates whether a teammate is engaged in combat or not.



Improved the Health bar so that it is more obvious when a player has low Health.



Improved voice messaging in battle. Pressing and holding "Voice" will now play new sound effects.



Added display of damage statistics to the death replay.



Improved the teammate location marker feature for teammates outside the Mini-map to minimize UI interference.



Added headlight effects to vehicles that are being driven.

Drop Tactic Options



Drop Tactics can be chosen in Matchmaking Settings when selecting the mode.



After a Drop Tactic has been enabled, players who have chosen the same Drop Tactic will be placed in the same team if possible.



There are currently two options: Hot Drop and Slow and Steady.

K/D Statistic Improvements



Starting from Season 13, the K/D data in player information will be changed to Average K/D per match.



Improvements for Low-Performance Devices



Users of low-performance devices will experience smoother battles and lower battery consumption.

Bug Fixes



Fixed a bug which sometimes caused players to fall to their death when jumping off of a moving Pickup.



Fixed a bug which caused some vehicles to drift significantly on the ground.



Fixed a bug where the button sound was misconfigured or went missing in the current screen.



Fixed a bug which caused lagging in battle when HDR +60 fps was enabled in some high-performance devices.



Fixed a bug which caused lagging when other players entered a player's field of vision.



Fixed a bug which caused some screens to lag.



Fixed a bug that caused resolution display errors when switching between the large and small screen display of the Samsung foldable screen.



New System Contents and Improvements

Cheer Park:



Cheer Park is a social area that can accommodate 20 players at any time. It has most of the basic Training Ground features, and lets players interact with other players in real-time:

Players can view the information of other players, chat, interact with Emotes, and add friends.



Players can team up with other players and play matches in various modes.



Players can invite their friends to interact and roast chicken together in Cheer Park.

Players can also engage in various activities while in Cheer Park:

Duel: Players can have 1v1 duels with other players.



Hunt Game: The Hunt Game that was featured in the anniversary celebrations is also available in Cheer Park. Give it a try!



The Shooting Range is a way to show off your shooting skills and compete against the other players in the Cheer Park. You can also share your results in chats.

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (available on May 13th)

The Cartoon Rangers are waiting for you in this toy-themed Royale Pass: Choose either Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger at Rank 50 and get the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100 to have the time of your life. The Puppet Agent outfit has three forms that you can mix and match; reach the highest rank to upgrade the outfit to mythic rarity!



Complete Toy Mastery of the Puppet Agent series to unlock cool upgrades for the outfit. Create a squad and progress in special missions together with friends to complete them quicker.



The RP mission reminders on the result page have been redesigned to make it easier for players to see their mission progress.



Reminders have also been added at the beginning and the end of the season.RP push notifications and tutorial guides have been improved. Known bug fixes have also been introduced.

Guncraft Finishes (start crafting soon!)



Obtain weapons to customize the color, patterns, and emblems of the finishes.



Players can edit emblems by overlapping basic images to create the Emblem they like.



Weapon finish materials can be obtained from the wheel, but some materials can also be purchased directly.



Graffiti can also be exchanged for stickers that can be applied to weapons as a finish.

Brothers in Arms Improvements



Brothers in Arms improvements: players can enter the Brothers in Arms screen from Lobby.



Improvements to the Brothers in Arms UI for Veterans and Rookies: secondary information has been minimized to focus on training related operations.



Revision of matching rules: Veterans can choose Duo and Squad modes at the same time to find a match.



Brothers in Arms Battle Improvements: Rookies will follow Veterans automatically when jumping so players can't jump solo.



Improved support for Brothers in Arms: added Brothers in Arms missions to daily missions and RP missions.

New Achievements



Miramar 2.0 Achievements: players will find more objectives to complete in Miramar 2.0.



Added Bluehole Mode achievements: Win matches in Bluehole Mode to complete.



Added Cheer Park achievements: Invite friends to Cheer Park and try the Shooting Range.



Added new Brothers in Arms Achievements: Play Brothers in Arms matches to complete.



Added new Radio achievements: Send messages with the Radio to complete.



Added new Dependable V achievement: Log in to the game and collect more days to complete.

Unlinking Accounts



When 2 social network accounts have been linked, one of the social accounts can be unlinked; however, for account security reasons, players cannot unlink an account within 30 days of unlinking an account.







Improvements to "Play Another Match"



Reduced the total "Play Another Match" countdown timer.



Interaction methods have been improved.

Team Invite Improvements



Up to 3 invites can be viewed at once.



Improved invitation frame interactions.



Requests can be approved by the recipient instead of just the creator of the room.

LIKE Feature Improvements



The number of LIKEs received in the last 20 matches will be displayed on the team-up page.



Added "Number of LIKEs received in the last 20 matches" to the LIKE Rankings.



Added records of gifts and LIKEs sent by teammates to the results screen.

New Currency



Added a new currency called AG (AceGold). After the update, all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events (this will not be implemented for events that started before the update).



The price of most items purchasable with UC in the Shop will be changed to an AG price. When a player doesn't have enough AG, UC can be used to make up for the difference.



Royale Pass UC rewards will now have two options. Players will be able to choose either a 30 UC or 400 AG (equivalent to 40 UC) reward at the corresponding rank.



Improved the 30 UC Crate: adjusted the items from the crate and changed the default draw price to 300 AG. UC can be used to make up the difference when the player doesn't have enough AG. Previous Supply Crate Coupons can still be used.

Downloads



The Resource Expansion Pack has been divided into 3 packs for a better download experience.



After the modes and the dependent maps are separated, the total size of the required download will be displayed on all the related interfaces synchronously.

Season Recap



When the new season starts on May 13th, Season 12 statistics will also be updated at the same time.

Character Creation



Newly created characters will have clothes equipped by default.