PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update to Roll-out on July 7: Here Are The Complete Patch Notes

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 update is just a day away and to build the excitement, the official patch notes have been released. The new update brings a brand new map called ‘Livik’ which was earlier available in beta as ‘Secret Map.’ This will be the first-ever exclusive map build only for the mobile version of the battle royale game.

Update 0.19.0 will be rolling out tomorrow (July 7) but expected the Season 14 Royale Pass 'Spark the Flame' to arrive around July 14. This means that today is the last day to finish Season 13 Royale Pass missions while your tiers and ranks will be updated once the new season arrives.





Patch notes





Classic Mode Gameplay:

New Livik Map

-The Livik map is now available.

This Nordic-style map measures 2km × 2km, with 52 players and 15 minute match times, making for a faster and more exciting experience! Livik is still in its BETA stage, and we will continue to adjust and improve it for the best visual and gaming experience.

-Map exclusive firearms



Map-exclusive SMG: P90



Map-exclusive marksman rifle: Mk 12

-New vehicle



Map-exclusive vehicle: Monster Truck

-Livik super firearm training (coming soon)



When the event starts, Experimental Trial Weapon Crates containing a special weapon will appear on Livik. Special weapons look similar to normal weapons, but there are differences in the names, icons, etc. Finishes can be used normally on both types.

Experimental Trial Weapons have slightly better stats than normal weapons. You can view your firing and hit stats with your Experimental Trial Weapon after leaving combat.

Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay

The themed mode will be available on Erangel and Miramar maps in Classic Mode. Players have a chance to enter this mode after selecting these maps.

-Small Statue



Burns up after interaction. Drops supplies and event items after burning.

-Giant Statue



Has multiple construction stages that change as the themed event progresses. It burns in the final stage.

-Statue Camp



There are tents around the statue. Enter them to search for supplies.

The Ancient Secret (coming soon)

This themed mode takes effect on Erangel and Miramar when activated. Players can choose whether to participate via settings on the Mode Selection screen.

-Ancient Temple



Large, major building with a two-story structure. It initially sits on the ground, but it starts to float in the air after a fixed period of time and moves slowly with the playzone.

-Slate puzzle



An interactive puzzle made up of ancient slates.

-Boss fight



Players who make it to the sealed room on the second floor of the Ancient Secret can challenge the boss of the temple and win great rewards.

-Small Ruins



Small, randomly-appearing ruins with crates and puzzles.

Season Warm-up Event Gameplay



At the end of Season 13, a season warm-up event will be available for a limited time. After joining the event, players will battle in 4-player teams in Classic Mode (unranked) and can complete missions to earn a small amount of Season 14 ranking points, which will be converted into Season 14 season rating points after the update of Season 14.





Adjustment of Mode Availability Times



After the version update, Payload and RageGear Modes will only be available during the weekend, and Bluehole Mode will no longer be available.

Arena Gameplay:

New Arena Gameplay - Team Gun Game (Available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31st)

4v4 match. The starting weapons are the same, but can be upgraded by defeating opponents. The winner is the first team to use the final weapon, the Pan, to defeat the opponents(or the team with the highest score when time runs out).



New Map - Library. The first-ever indoor map, with a symmetrical layout and three assault routes: left, right, and center. Take positions on platforms, in doorways, or behind bookshelves depending on your current weapon. This gives players with different styles a fighting chance.







-New Arena Attachment

New Loadout attachment: Barrel Extender. This is a muzzle attachment that can be used with the vast majority of Sniper Rifles, Rifles, and SMGs. It increases the firearm's effective range and reduces the damage reduction of bullets due to distance.

-Arena Firearm Damage Reduction Adjustment

The firearm damage reduction modelis now layered based on operational distance. The order of effective operational distances for firearms is (from near to far): Shotguns/SMGs/Rifles/Sniper Rifles.

Basic Combat:

-Basic Experience

Resolved screen lockup issue at "Loading" when entering the battle on an unstable network.



Improved rendering smoothness on low and mid-performaning devices.



Improved battery usage time for some high-performance devices.



Further reduced the occurrence of lag when HDR is enabled on some devices.







-Pick Up Improvements



Players can go to the Pick-Up tab in Settings to choose whether they pick up Quickdraw Mags or Extended Mags first.

-Combat Operation Settings



Added on/off settings for Scope and Peek buttons to rotate the camera.

-Prolonged Hit Effects



Provided more color schemes for Hit Effects and Received Damage effects to give players more options for customization.

-Improvement of Parachuting Gauge Display



Improved the altitude and speed gauge displays during parachuting.

-Jump Following



Added tips to remind the leader to mark the landing zone on the mini-map.



When picking up supplies, the item name is highlighted in the pick-up tips to emphasize the information.









-Settings Improvements

Added a tutorial on sensitivities on the Sensitivity tab.



Added an information page about camera control rules on the Control Settings screen.



Added a switch for auto pick-up of scopes. When off, scopes will not be picked up automatically even standing near the scope supplies. When on, the original auto pick-up setting will be restored.



Some keys can be hidden or disabled in the custom control panel now.



Dynamic holding switch is available in FPP Mode. With the switch on, the firearm is held at a low height when not firing, thus increasing the field of view. With the switch off, the firearm will not be lowered and will appear the same as in Arena.



Improved the custom control panel display.



Adjusted the default pick-up amount for Frag Grenades and Smoke Grenades to 1.



Added an effect preview for energy boost items.







-Backpack



When the Backpack is full and the player cannot pick up an item, the item's position in the pick-up list will not change.

-Flare Gun

When the flare gun fails to fire, we will now display a tip that clearly notifies the player that a failure has occurred.

Cheer Park:

-New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features



Added a new trench in the Shooting Range area to prevent other players or vehicles from blocking targets.



Added new Cheer Park features: a launcher and hot air balloon in the Cheer Park, and a barrier zone next to the Shooting Range area so that Quick Draw players can choose freely which to use.







-New Firearm-Specific Quick Draws



Added firearm-specific Quick Draws. For an Assault Rifle Quick Draw, both players get the same (randomly chosen) assault rifle, which is the only weapon that can be used to deal damage during the Quick Draw.



Quick Draw result screen adjustment: players can choose to join another match from the result screen and add friends or send gifts.







-New Shooting Range Elite Challenge



Added Elite Challenge rounds after players get 100 points at the Shooting Range. This provides high-level players with a way to pursue extreme skills.

-New Bubble Emotes



Added a bubble emote feature at Cheer Park: players can use vivid emotes to communicate.

-Sound Improvements



Reduced the volume of gunshots in the Cheer Park.

System Features:

-New Team-up Lobby Features



The Team-up Platform is an all-new feature to help you find suitable teammates quickly. Voice recruitment has also been provided according to the voice requirement.

-Display richer messages:



Display directly the player's KDA, Top 10 %, tactical style, etc., as well as recruitment information like the team's strategy and objectives, etc.

-Find suitable teams:



Idle players can view the currently recruiting teams based on conditions such as the selected mode, language, etc. Supports quick joining, fine-grained filtering, manual refreshes, and more!

-Recruit suitable teammates:



Recruitment that supports fine-grained requirements. Players focus on their team information page when creating or joining teams. Supports viewing and inviting currently idle players in the lobby.

-Voice recruitment feature:



Voice recruitment teams are only visible to players who have selected voice recruitment. After sending out voice invitation, the recipient is invited to converse in real-time with the host. If both players are satisfied, they become teammates. Similarly, if a player selects voice recruitment, they must engage in real-time voice conversation with the leader before joining a team.





Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame (available July 14)

All-new themes, better level rewards, and new multi-form outfits.



To celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass, the Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 will return.



A RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google is available. Includes both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously. Supports monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription. Collect 300 or 900 RP Vouchers every month, along with redemption discounts and Airplane Ranking display perks (only available for Google at this time; available soon for other players).



Consolidated page for RP perks. Instantly view consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive RP perks.



Added an RP Crate Luck Event with amazing rewards.



There is a chance to display an RP-related message when returning to the lobby after a match.



Improved display of Airplane Ranking and other content in-battle.



Brothers in Arms Improvements

Improved the role switching feature; players only need to tap on different tabs to switch roles. Find a Veteran to rank up, or be a Veteran to earn rewards!



Added a training preparation phase that is used during the first meeting between Veterans and Rookies.



Added a penalty for leaving Spawn Island during Brothers in Arms to improve the battle experience.



Rookies and Veterans now have clear marks to make them more easily recognized during training and battle.



Improved the social experience for Rookies and Veterans. Rookies can now quick-add friends and send Space gifts.



Improved other details of the gaming experience. There is now support for the display of previous invite results and filtering for the same Drop Tactic.



New Ace Badge Features

The badge icon feature is available on the Profile and Mode selection screen, displaying the number of times that a player has reached the Ace tier. Tap the Ace Badge icon to view a record of each season in which an Ace Badge was obtained.





Clan Classification

Clan system classified by clan tags, investing in more growth objectives and rewards.

1. Added Clan tag feature to Clan system, which is targeted at gathering players with different playstyles and goals.



2. Different Clans are given different tags, and each Clan has Energy corresponding to that tag.



3. Expanded Clan Mission Objectives, including new personal weekly objectives and Clan weekly/seasonal objectives.



4. More rewards in Clan Mission Objectives and Rankings.



5. Improved Clan recommendation/joining system. Added a new filtering system to help you find players who play at similar times.



New Achievement Rankings

New Achievement Points Rankings. Players can compete on the Achievements Leaderboard at a global level.





New Achievements

Panology Professor: Kill 3/10/20/50 enemies with a Pan on the Library map in Arena.



Legend of the Fjord: Win 3/10/20/50 times in Livik.



Clan Elite: Complete the weekly personal Energy objective in a Clan for 1/5/10/30 week(s).



Download Improvements

Support downloading in game video resources. Video can be displayed only after download.



Added network speed display to download floating frame.



Upgraded firearm attachment finish features

With this feature, after getting an upgraded gun, the player can use graffiti to unlock the corresponding attachment finish.



After unlocking an attachment finish, the corresponding finish will be displayed when the attachment is equipped in battle.



Guncraft Improvements

Added a cropping function for basic patterns.



Added a free swapping function for basic patterns.



When basic pattern materials are insufficient, UC can be used to make up the difference.



Stickers can be used on all Guncraft Firearms.



Improved the enlarging/shrinking of patterns for Stickers.



Improved the feeling of aim assist when rotating Stickers.



Performance improvement: increased smoothness while editing.



Interface improvement: Improved information display in the Guncraft system interface.



Resolved the problem of Guncraft camera in confusion in Training Grounds and Cheer Park.



Resolved the color aberration problem.



Voucher Improvements

Improved the visual effects of vouchers and added a notification to show the expiration in Inventory.



Players can jump to the latest Lucky Spin directly by using Lucky Spin vouchers.



To prevent players from missing the vouchers' validity period, a voucher expiry reminder has been added to the Shop entrance and display screen, as well as a new direct screen for vouchers in the Shop.



Radio Improvements

Improved the visual appearance of Radio messages.



Radio can be used to share gift messages when sending Space gifts.



Radio messages are now available in the Cheer Park.