PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update For Android And iOS Gets New War Mode

The new version of the game, v0.7.0 will be introducing a new arcade mode called War Mode.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update for Android and iOS Brings new War Mode (Image: Player Unknown BattleGrounds)
PUBG Mobile update 0.7.0 has been deployed across Android and iOS platforms. The new version of the game, 0.7.0 will be introducing a new arcade mode called War Mode. The PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update download size is 1.6GB on Android and 2.2GB on iOS. It is expected to come to speed with the PC build of the game with the latest update and the change that will excite most is the new ‘War’ Arcade Mode.




War Mode puts 100 players on a small map and adds the ability to respawn. Players earn three points for kills, one point for killing a DBNO opponent and one point for reviving a teammate. The first team to 100 points wins. Unlike the existing modes, players will be handed a random weapon as you parachute down. It is not yet known if the mobile version of the game will follow the same rules as its PC counterpart. The game mode is currently available for PUBG Mobile Beta and release notes do not mention much about the new mode besides.

Here's a list of everything new with PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update -

Arcade Mode - War
- A faster-paced variation of Arcade mode.

New Weapon
- Added the SLR Sniper Rifle.
- Foregrip parameters have been adjusted.

Portable Closet
– Players can now put outfits in their Portable Closets

PUBG Mobile servers faced some downtime on July 23rd for maintenance, although the dev team clarified on its Discord server that this has nothing relating to 0.7.0 update.


