PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Brings Night Mode And Halloween Theme: How to Download [Video]

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Corporation is rolling out the version 0.9.0 update. There will be a lot of new features arriving on a platter, but first up, there are significant performance updates that will be a part of the game. The PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update will fix the sluggishness and lag issues as well as connectivity issues in certain instances. Players playing inside of the Sanhok map will be able to get a QBU DMR rifle and the Rony pickup truck. The update also brings improvements to viewing angles from inside of the vehicles.Here is how to download PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update1. The PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.2. If you haven’t received a notification, you can download it manually.3. The new update is sized 608MB. After the update is downloaded, there will be another in-game update of 11MB.4. UBG Mobile is also rolling out downloads separately, the Miramar map and Sanhok map updates can be downloaded separately.As for the new features, the PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update has added a new Spectator Mode, Night Mode, night vision goggles, a Halloween theme, new weapons such as grenades and guns, new vehicles including the Rony pick-up truck, better matchmaking between players and registration for a Crew Challenge Tournament, among others. The update whas also add new elements to the environment, such as new buildings, covers and trees to make the map a bit more immersive, particularly in the night mode.To recall, PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds) has just crossed its latest landmark with over 100 million installs on the Google Play Store. It has been confirmed that PUBG Mobile has achieved the 100 million download mark on Android in just four months while downloads in China from the Google Play Store are not included in this figurePUBG Mobile recently announced that it had over 20 million daily active users on the game, and also last month rolled out the latest map for the game, Sanhok, through version 0.8.0.