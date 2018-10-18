PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Lands October 25 With Night Mode And Halloween Theme

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Corporation will release the 0.9.0 update for the immensely popular PUBG Mobile game on October 25. This is one of the biggest updates the game will receive over the next few weeks. There will be a lot of new features arriving on a platter, but first up, there will also be significant performance updates that will be a part of the game. The PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update will fix the sluggishness and lag issues as well as connectivity issues in certain instances.As for the new features, the PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update will add a new Spectator Mode, Night Mode, night vision goggles, a Halloween theme, new weapons such as grenades and guns, new vehicles including the Rony pick-up truck, better matchmaking between players and registration for a Crew Challenge Tournament, among others. The update will also add new elements to the environment, such as new buildings, covers and trees to make the map a bit more immersive, particularly in the night mode.There is already a leaked version of this update that is doing rounds on the internet, but we suggest you wait just a few more days for the official update to roll out.