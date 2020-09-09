PUBG Mobile 1.0 New Update: Downloading This In India Via Alternate Methods Is Illegal

While mobile gamers in India are heart-broken with the recent ban of PUBG Mobile, a new update for the game has started rolling out globally. Update v1.0 brings the highly awaited Erangel 2.0 map update along with numerous visual upgrades to the game including a new lobby layout, improved graphics and textures, and a lot more. We would usually ask you to head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to update the game. However, with the recent nationwide ban on the game alongside 118 more Chinese apps by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, one can no longer have access to download or update the game officially through these app stores.

The alternate methods that you may be attempting to use, the unofficial methods to download the game, download the updates and play the PUBG Mobile game, remain blocked. And you must remember these methods are illegal as the PUBG Mobile game is officially banned in India One of the alleged alternate methods by which you could get things to work even after PUBG Mobile has been officially banned included updating the PUBG Mobile by grabbing the APK installation file along with OBB game files. This method generally is applicable for Android phones but there isn't a similar way to side-load and update apps as well as access banned apps on the Apple iPhone or Apple iPad devices, for instance. As things stand, this is an illegal method considering the official ban.