PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update Arrives on September 8: Erangel 2.0, Improved Visuals, New UI and More

A new major update for PUBG Mobile is on its way alongside a new global-level tournament. The new PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is going to bring in a ‘new era’ by introducing a variety of improvements in terms of visuals, graphics, performance, frame rates and a lot more. Additionally, the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and World Championship will be combined into PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) that is going to kick off in November.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update is coming on September 8 and is going to bring notable graphics updates to the popular game. These include improvements to your character model, as well as upgraded in-game graphics and environment. This means you will get better looking textures all around the game with improved lighting, as well various elements like particles, smoke, air blasts, muzzle flashes and scope interactions. The parachute drop is going to be updated and will now see the character rolling on the floor rather than just dropping. There will also be improvements in shading quality and light transmission effects. The new update also brings a new user interface which means that all the menus are once again going to go through an overhaul and players can expect a new interactive lobby as well as improved system animations.

There hasn't been any word on Erangel 2.0, but the announcement did mention a ‘mysterious surprise.’ We believe that all of the new in-game visual changes clearly mean that the new updated version of the map is definitely going to arrive with the new update. Recently the PUBG Mobile 1.0 update was released in beta and various videos on YouTube confirm that Erangel 2.0 is indeed on its way.

James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile esports also gave an overview of the variety of global tournaments and announced that the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and World Championship will be combined into PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). The PMGC will be a brand new tournament that will witness from the Americas, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and China to compete for a prize pool of $2 million. The event will take place in November, although the company is not sure if fans can physically attend the event.