PUBG Mobile 90fps Exclusively Available on OnePlus Smartphones Starting Today

In an exclusive partnership, OnePlus and PUBG Mobile have announced that they will bring 90fps exclusively to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T series as well as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The high-frame rate option will be available on these devices for the time being, which means eventually other smartphones will also get 90fps in the coming days.

PUBG Mobile, that is called Game For Peace in China, already offers support for 90fps and it seems that the global version is finally going to get the feature. Up until now, PUBG Mobile was capped at 60fps, but starting August 6, OnePlus users will finally be able to enjoy the faster frame rates including users in India. The 90fps option will remain exclusive for OnePlus devices till September 6, which means that we can expect other devices with high-refresh-rate displays to get the same feature in September itself.

.@PUBGMOBILE dropped a crate at OnePlus HQ and gifted us with 90 FPS smooth gameplay! For the first time ever on a smartphone, experience smooth 90 FPS PUBG gameplay exclusively on OnePlus#GameonOnePlus Know more - https://t.co/9pFtTFJPll pic.twitter.com/PpChTaxNpG — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 6, 2020

Notably, OnePlus had announced an exclusive partnership with Epic Games to offer Fortnite at a similar 90fps experience. Having said that, it did come with a drawback as the higher frame rate option was only available at lower graphics settings. Let's hope this is not the same when it comes to PUBG Mobile.