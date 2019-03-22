English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Dies While Playing The Battle Royale Game
According to a report, the young boy has been constantly playing the game for the last 45 days and suffered serious neck pain.
PUBG Mobile Addiction: A 20 Year Old Boy From Telangana Died While Playing the Game, Here is The Reason
Public outcry against PUBG Mobile has been rising in India along with growing concerns over video game addiction. Now, according to a report on the internet, a 20-year-old youngster hailing from Jagitial, Telangana died while playing PUBG game. According to a report, the young boy was constantly playing the game for the last 45 days and suffered serious neck pain.
The boy was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment. Reports suggest that he played the game at a long stretch due to which the nerves surrounding his neck were completely damaged. In a recently updated PUBG addiction case, a young boy failed in his first year pre-university exam after he wrote about the game in his Economics answer sheet. The boy who had secured distinction in his SSLC exam last year got addicted to the online game, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds and failed in his career.
Additionally, a 15-year-old boy has been reported missing since March 11 who, according to the father, he is a great PUBG player and has been brainwashed by teammates to leave his home. The missing minor, Abhinav, is a Class X student, and his father, Rajesh Kumar Jayant, teaches at a government school in Delhi. The father has alleged that Ghaziabad police are not helping locate his son.
Around two and a half years ago, he boarded a train to go to Mumbai to meet cricketer MS Dhoni after watching the movie based on his life. However, he had returned home a day later from Faridabad. SP (city) Shlok Kumar said, “The preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was chatting with someone on the game PUBG and his last messages said that he would continue the chat using a different screen name. Further investigations are underway.”
