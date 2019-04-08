PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game

Online video game addiction has become an important topic of discussion thanks to the World Health Organization officially recognizing it as a legitimate mental health disorder. After India, now parents in the UAE are calling for a ban on the incredibly popular battle Royale game PUBG, calling it a "bad influence on youth".A parent in Dubai, Gulnaz Arif Moula, said to Khaleej Times: "The PUBG should certainly be banned because it negatively affects the minds of children, which makes them very aggressive." Kids took this game so seriously another important thing – not even studying – they only have the goal to win in this game. " Another parent, Mueena Farooq Rumane, said:" I strongly believe that PUBG should be banned. Bibi Usaima, said that their children spend most of their time with PUBG. "They can not concentrate on schoolwork anymore. They are fully engaged in these addictive games and are always on their laptops or iPads – no more outdoor activities, "she said."It's not suitable for children under the age of 10. My seven-year-old boy plays with 18-year-old boys. It gets on my nerves, my children have become aggressive, and every time I quit, they begin to quarrel. I want it to be banned everywhere and forever.Recently there was a report that a student committed suicide as he was scolded for playing PUBG and not studying enough for his examinations. The student was identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area (Telangana) and was studying in Class 10th. His father, K Bharath Raj, who is a priest came up and said that children should be kept away from the game and should not be exposed to them. “We had uninstalled the game from his mobile phone many times. But he would install the game again and play without our knowledge,” Raj said, adding that as he had examinations, and had constantly asked him to stop playing.