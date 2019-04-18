English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Addiction: Class 9 Student Ends Life in Nizamabad After Being Scolded For Playing Online Game
The boy was reportedly addicted to PUBG Mobile and was reprimanded by his parents for spending a lot of time playing the game.
The controversy surrounding PUBG and its effect on young minds is refusing to calm down. In a recent report, a Class ninth student committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan on Thursday, after he was scolded by his parents for playing PUBG Mobile. Shreyas of Nizamabad was the son of a Nizamabad 19th division corporator.
The boy was reportedly addicted to the popular game and was reprimanded by his parents for spending a lot of time playing the game. Hurt over his parent's actions, Shreyas took the decision of hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.
A few days back, a class tenth boy had committed suicide as he was scolded for not studying enough for his examinations and playing PUBG instead. According to ANI, the deceased had been identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area (Telangana). Bharath Raj, the boy's father who is a priest, lodged a police complaint that Sambashiva committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom the previous night after he was chided by his mother, Umadevi, for playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds video game on his cellphone.
Now, in a recent report, the Rajkot police has written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. “We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost.
