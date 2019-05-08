Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile Addiction: Four Out of Ten Indians Want Ban on Popular Battle Royale Game And Tobacco

A new study has found that about 40 percent of Indians want a complete ban on cigarettes, marijuana, e-cigarettes, violent video games and online betting.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Amid the controversy over restrictions on the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Gujarat, a new study has found that about 40 percent of Indians want a complete ban on cigarettes, marijuana, e-cigarettes, violent video games and online betting. While 68 percent respondents endorsed social media use in moderation, 62 percent approved consumption of packaged salty snacks in moderation, 57 percent urban Indians were fine with intake of sugary soft drinks in moderation, according to the survey by market research firm Ipsos.

"Vices are largely defined by social taboo and the survey validates what is socially acceptable and what is not. And the rules of the game are not likely to change," Parijat Chakraborty, Service Line Leader, Ipsos Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation & Customer Experience, said in a statement. The results are based on a survey of over 1,000 people in India conducted between November 26 and December 7, 2018.

"Moderation is the watchword even for chocolates, salty snacks and sugary soft drinks. While people enjoy them, over consumption can lead to adverse impact on health, in terms of obesity, blood pressure and diabetes," said Monica Gangwani, Country Service Line Head, Ipsos Healthcare (HEC) India. "Some of the popular violent video games have been banned in India. And our survey validates that most Indians reject them, as they are interpreted as vices," Chakraborty added. Only 36 percent Indians feel that marijuana has medicinal value and only about 39 percent of Indians agree that marijuana should be legal for medical usage, the study said. About 45 percent Indians feel that usage of e-cigarettes and vaping devices will surge in the next 10 years, the study said.
