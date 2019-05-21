Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'

In the poster, the Facebook user refers to the locality as 'Battleground', says there's 'no one loot their airdrops' and that they 'don't have to mute'!

Md. Waquar Haider | News18.comwaquarhaider2

Updated:May 21, 2019, 11:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
PUBG Mobile Addiction: Boy Put PUBG-Themed Ad For A Flatmate in Gurgaon And People Love His Creativity
Loading...
PUBG has emerged as one of the most popular games around the world. Now in a recent report, a Gurgaon boy took his PUBG fancy to new levels by scripting a PUBG-inspired advertisement looking for a potential flatmate in a posh locality. In the poster, the Facebook user refers to the locality as 'Battleground', says there's 'no one loot their airdrops' and that they 'don't have to mute'! The ad was posted on a Facebook page called Flat and Flatmates - which is page is for all those looking for Flats on Rent. People, especially gamers and fans, have responded positively to the creative ad.

Recently, a PUBG player in Gujarat recently called the state's Abhayam 181 helpline seeking a divorce from her husband, in order to be with her 'gaming' partner. According to a senior counselor, "The girl got married to a building contractor when she completed 18 years of age and had soon given birth to a girl child. She got hooked to PUBG a few months ago and started spending hours playing the game. During this period, she came in contact with a city-based youth who was also a regular PUBG player."

Narendrasinh Gohi, Project head of Abhayam 181 helpline told Indian Express that daily the helpline received about 550 calls on an average. Out of which “around 90 had to be addressed by a team of counsellors that visited their homes”.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram