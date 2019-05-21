English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
In the poster, the Facebook user refers to the locality as 'Battleground', says there's 'no one loot their airdrops' and that they 'don't have to mute'!
PUBG Mobile Addiction: Boy Put PUBG-Themed Ad For A Flatmate in Gurgaon And People Love His Creativity
PUBG has emerged as one of the most popular games around the world. Now in a recent report, a Gurgaon boy took his PUBG fancy to new levels by scripting a PUBG-inspired advertisement looking for a potential flatmate in a posh locality. In the poster, the Facebook user refers to the locality as 'Battleground', says there's 'no one loot their airdrops' and that they 'don't have to mute'! The ad was posted on a Facebook page called Flat and Flatmates - which is page is for all those looking for Flats on Rent. People, especially gamers and fans, have responded positively to the creative ad.
Recently, a PUBG player in Gujarat recently called the state's Abhayam 181 helpline seeking a divorce from her husband, in order to be with her 'gaming' partner. According to a senior counselor, "The girl got married to a building contractor when she completed 18 years of age and had soon given birth to a girl child. She got hooked to PUBG a few months ago and started spending hours playing the game. During this period, she came in contact with a city-based youth who was also a regular PUBG player."
Narendrasinh Gohi, Project head of Abhayam 181 helpline told Indian Express that daily the helpline received about 550 calls on an average. Out of which “around 90 had to be addressed by a team of counsellors that visited their homes”.
