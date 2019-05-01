Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing The Battle Royale Game

A woman of an unnamed Arab nationality sought help from the Ajman police's social centre after a fight over the online game PUBG Mobile with her husband turned violent,

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Addiction: Woman Seeks Divorce as Husband Stops Her From Playing The Battle Royale Game
A young woman in the UAE has sought divorce from her husband, after he reportedly attempted to ban her from playing the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. According to Gulf News, Director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani told the publication that they recently received a bizarre case, where a woman in her 20s wanted to divorce her husband over not being allowed to play PUBG Mobile. The husband noticed his wife’s increasing addiction to the game, and decided to stop her from playing, so she could focus on the family.

Capt Al Hosani said an Arab woman came to the centre seeking help, after a dispute over the game with her husband turned violent. “The woman justified her demand for divorce by saying that she was being deprived of her right to choose her means of entertainment as she derived pleasure and comfort from the game. It was well within limits, she said, adding that she had not activated the chat option where she would be exposed to strangers and was playing the game only with her friends and relatives.”

She said that the husband feared she would get addicted to the game, which may lead her to be negligent in her duties towards her home and family. The man, however, maintained that his opposition was not a matter of suppression of freedom, but just a step to keep the family together. He told the police officer that he did not expect things would end the way they did, with his wife asking for divorce.

| Edited by: ---
