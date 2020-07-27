PUBG Mobile, AliExpress, Ludo World: Are More Chinese Apps Set To Be Banned In India?

More Chinese owned apps seem to be under the scanner in India at a time when the geopolitical tensions between India and China are at an all-time high. Reports suggest that authorities are scanning as many as 275 more apps for potential user privacy violations and national security threats. This follows the ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps last month, a list that included the very popular social media app TikTok. It is believed that the latest list of apps under the scanner include the incredibly popular game PUBG Mobile, ecommerce platform AliExpress and another popular game Ludo World.

The new list of 275 Chinese-owned apps which are under the scanner are being reviewed for any possible security threats or violations. The data that these apps collect, as well as what they potentially share with the Chinese government, is being potentially looked at. In China, the National Intelligence Law of 2017 governs all tech companies that are based in China or are under Chinese ownership. The law mandates all businesses to share any and all information that the Chinese Government may ask for. This is something that is worrying governments around the world, including India.

PUBG sees a partial stake by Chinese tech giant Tencent, AliExpress is owned by AliBaba, Zili is an app by popular phone maker Xiaomi, Resso is a music streaming app from Bytedance who also own TikTok, to name a few. This list not only includes apps by Chinese tech giants including Xiaomi, Tencent, Alibaba and Bytedance, but also developers and companies Meitu, LBE Tech, Perfect Corp, Sina Corp, Netease Games and Yoozoo Global.