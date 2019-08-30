PUBG Mobile: All Phones That Will Take Advantage of 90FPS and 120FPS Frame Rates

PUBG Mobile could soon become one of the first smartphone games to offer high-frame rates of 90fps and 120fps. Recently a video shared by PUBG tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming on YouTube confirmed this information where a Chinese beta update included the settings. As of now the highest frame rate one can achieve is 60fps, although there is no specific setting that says ‘60fps.' Not only will a higher refresh rate make the game a lot smoother, but it could also give certain users an added advantage. More frames mean a more immersive and jitter-free experience, which is definitely important when playing games like PUBG.

Having said that, to actually experience this one would need a smartphone that can support the high-refresh rate. Currently the OnePlus 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone, and the Nubia Red Magic 3 feature displays that support 90Hz refresh rate. Then there is the Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone II offer 120Hz displays. Out of all these phones, only the Asus ROG Phone and the OnePlus 7 Pro are available in India.

High-refresh rate displays are definitely going to catch on especially since there is a rumour that Apple will bring a 120Hz display on at least one of its iPhones launching in 2019. If that is the case, then most smartphone manufacturers should follow the suit. A separate leak suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 7T will now adapt a 90Hz display.

