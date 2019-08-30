Take the pledge to vote

PUBG Mobile: All Phones That Will Take Advantage of 90FPS and 120FPS Frame Rates

It is speculated that PUBG Mobile could soon come up with options to bump up the frame rate to 90fps and 120fps.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:August 30, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
PUBG Mobile could soon become one of the first smartphone games to offer high-frame rates of 90fps and 120fps. Recently a video shared by PUBG tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming on YouTube confirmed this information where a Chinese beta update included the settings. As of now the highest frame rate one can achieve is 60fps, although there is no specific setting that says ‘60fps.' Not only will a higher refresh rate make the game a lot smoother, but it could also give certain users an added advantage. More frames mean a more immersive and jitter-free experience, which is definitely important when playing games like PUBG.

Having said that, to actually experience this one would need a smartphone that can support the high-refresh rate. Currently the OnePlus 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone, and the Nubia Red Magic 3 feature displays that support 90Hz refresh rate. Then there is the Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone II offer 120Hz displays. Out of all these phones, only the Asus ROG Phone and the OnePlus 7 Pro are available in India.

High-refresh rate displays are definitely going to catch on especially since there is a rumour that Apple will bring a 120Hz display on at least one of its iPhones launching in 2019. If that is the case, then most smartphone manufacturers should follow the suit. A separate leak suggests that the upcoming OnePlus 7T will now adapt a 90Hz display.

