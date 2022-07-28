PUBG Mobile Alternative BGMI Banned In India? Company Responds

NEW DELHI: After PUBG Mobile got banned in India, South Korean game developer Krafton made a comeback in the Indian market after a year by relaunching the same game with minor tweaks and named it Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI. But it seems like that BGMI too has been banned in India.

While there is no official statement from the IT ministry yet, the BGMI game has been confirmed to be removed from both Google Play store and Apple App store. Krafton has also confirmed the development and said, “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information.”

While the game has been removed from app stores, if you already have the game installed on your smartphone then you will be still able to play it till the time it is possible.

Meanwhile, Google has officially said that it has received an official order from the government to remove the game. “On receipt of the order, following the established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” it said.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile recently crossed 100 million registered users in the country, just about a year after it was relaunched as BGMI after PUBG Mobile was banned by the government in India.

In February 2022, PRAHAR, an NGO has urged the government to block the Chinese gaming app BGMI-PUBG and add it to the list of 54 Chinese apps banned on February 14, 2022 saying its omission in the list is a “clear lapse in judgement on part of the Government”.

According to a report by IANS, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch has supported this initiative by Prahar and has called for an investigation into the antecedents and China influence of BGMI-PUBG.

PUBG mobile was banned by the Government of India on September 2, 2020. Within ten months, it was relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). BGMI is the biggest among the Chinese apps that relaunched and rebranded with the same features and have managed to circumvent scrutiny.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here