PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire and Other Battle Royale Games

PUBG Mobile ban in India will have left quite a void in your everyday life, if like thousands around, you too were really taken to the game. Making things worse, three very popular PUBG Mobile alternatives – Creative Destruction, Cyber Hunter and Rules of Survival, have also been banned in India, therefore reducing the total number of options that you have in terms of battle royale games. However, it isn’t quite the end of roads for you in terms of playing battle royale games on your phone, and you still have a few notable PUBG Mobile alternatives that you can play on both your Android and iOS devices.

Call of Duty: Mobile

While Garena Free Fire is statistically more popular than Call of Duty Mobile, we still peg the latter to be a more instrumental title. In fact, if the ban on PUBG Mobile is indeed a permanent one, we would as far as expect Call of Duty Mobile to become the de facto game of choice to replace the popular battle royale title in gaming tournaments. Call of Duty had the biggest opening of a mobile game ever, and followed that up with legacy elements from the PC/console Call of Duty versions to make it one of the best mobile games of all time. We even found it to be better than PUBG Mobile.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is reportedly the most popular mobile game at the moment, and has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Its popularity means that it already has a massive community of gamers, but somehow, receives much lesser fanfare and attraction among gamers. Nevertheless, it offers regular seasons, gameplay updates and has a robust gaming ecosystem, making it a fairly interesting title to play as you recover from the ban on PUBG Mobile.

Battlelands Royale

You can consider Battlelands Royale to be a pretty interesting crossover between the classic battle royale gameplay design, and Fortnite. It features players in the quirky design take that Fortnite has popularised, but offers it all in a more compact overall gaming experience. The average battle royale bout here lasts for 3 to 5 minutes.

Knives Out

Knives Out enjoys a fair amount of popularity and also has over 10 million downloads, which means that it isn’t really a pushover in the battle royale gaming scene. It has also not been banned in India, which means that interested gamers can try out the title for themselves. Knives Out has an interesting martial style gameplay, and rather impressive graphics to boot.

Bullet League

Bullet League is a battle royale platformer, and is one of the most interesting gameplay designs since it reminds us a bit of Hotline Miami. It offers a nostalgic 2D gameplay design, and on overall terms, is one of the most intriguing gameplay experiences among available battle royale games on Android. It is the least popular of the lot, but is certainly quite impressive.