PUBG Mobile Alternatives: Fortnite, Knives Out And Other Battle Royale Games to Play on Android, iOS

Battle Royale games have been dominating the charts on every platform be it PC, Console and even Mobile. On February 2018 Tencent Games had released Players Unknown Battle Ground in short, PUBG for Android and IOS devices. Since then it has been the most popular mobile game, especially among the youths. It already has 100M+ downloads in Google play store and also became the best smartphone game of the year. There are different mobile games that seem to run with the same format as PUBG, check out this list below and choose your favorite one from these five best games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).Rules of Survival (RoS) is a free-to-play,[1] multiplayer online battle royale game developed and published by NetEase Games. It claims to have more than 150 million players registered worldwide. In this game, you drop on a massive 8 x 8 km island with 120 other players and have to be the last man standing as the zone pushes you to a center. The controls are quite simple and the experience is pretty smooth worldwide due to the presence of three different servers across Asia, America and europe.Fortnite is still one of the most popular - and hotly-discussed - video games for tweens and up. As opposed to PUBG, Fortnite allows players the freedom to build structures, fly, drive vehicles and even build/destroy objects and buildings. In Fortnite, players collaborate to survive in an open-world environment, by battling other characters who are controlled either by the game itself, or by other players. Violence is cartoonish, but some characters and scenes might disturb younger players.Crossfire: Legends is the official mobile game of CF, now over 600 million CF players all over the world can relive the ultimate gunfight action they had from PC-on mobile. The Battle Royale mode is also available for global users. Unlike PUBG that focuses on the battle royale nature of the game, CrossFire: Legends brings with it multiple modes such as Team Deathmatch and Mutant mode to stand out from the crowd.Knives Out is a battle royale game much like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. According to a report from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Knives Out has generated more revenue on Android and iOS than either Epic Games' or Tencent's offerings. The report states that Knives Out creator NetEase has grossed $465 million worldwide versus Fortnite's $455 million. In this game, 100 players are scattered throughout the massive battlefield. Explore the map, collect weapons, take aim, and pull the trigger.Black Survival is a fast-paced action title, where you select an anime character and are dropped on an island with 22 different areas including hospital, beach, forest among others. Black Survival is a Real-Time Survival Game, where you must survive by any means out of 10 competitors in a deserted island. Make split-second decisions with a single click! Immerse yourself in the fierce battle for survival; you do not have a second to spare! Search, Craft, Attack, and Run!