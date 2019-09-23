PUBG Mobile: Amazon Prime Members Get Exclusive In-Game Rewards

Amazon Prime subscribers will now reportedly be able to claim free in-game loot on certain mobile games, starting with PUBG Mobile. In an announcement made on September 20, Amazon announced that its Prime members will be able to receive free mobile game content. The company has already provided Twitch Prime benefits, available for PC and console gamers. The in-game items launched on PUBG Mobile include an exclusive Infiltrator Mask, Infiltrator Jacket, Infiltrator Pants, and Infiltrator Shoes along with brand-new Blood Oath – Kar98K and Black Magma Parachute. Amazon has also said that it will roll out new mobile gaming content on an ongoing basis, going forward, as part of the Prime membership program. In the coming days, the company will include games from partners like EA, Moonton, Netmarble, Wargaming Mobile, and others.

In an official statement, Ethan Evans, the VP for Twitch Prime, said, “Now, no matter what platform you play on, whether console, PC, or mobile, there are Prime game benefits for you. We’re starting with exclusive content for PUBG Mobile, one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we’ll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favourite genres.” PUBG Mobile players can currently claim the first loot drop, which consists of the wearable Infiltrator Mask. For this, they need to visit this webpage for Amazon Prime on an iOS or Android device that has PUBG Mobile installed in it.

Here is a list of items on offer and the dates to claim them:

Drop 1: 20th of September until 3rd of October – Infiltrator Mask

Drop 2: 4th of October until 17th of October – Infiltrator Jacket

Drop 3: 18th of October until 31st of October – Infiltrator Shoes

Drop 4: 1st of November until 14th of November – Infiltrator Pants

Drop 5: 15th of November until 28th of November – Epic Level Gun, Blood Oath – Kar98K

Drop 6: 29th of November until 12th of December – Epic Level Black Magma Parachute

