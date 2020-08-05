PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Rolls-Out: Golden Pharaoh X-Suit, Team Gun Game Mode and More

PUBG Mobile has introduced a new event for its players called the 'Ancient Secret.' This new event is rolling out now and you should be able to see the new content as soon as you load up the game. First seen in the 0.19.0 beta update, the new mode is similar to previous events like the Halloween Mode, and the Anniversary Celebration Mode. However there are a lot of thigns to explore.

First of all, the new Ancient Secret mode will add some pyramid tombs all around Miramar and Erangel. Players can drop in and gather high-amounts of loot by solving some puzzles in the tomb. The final puzzle unlocks a path to the ‘Boss’ whom you need to defeat to get level-3 loot including an AWM sniper rifle. There is also a timer that players need to be aware of, that denotes the point at which the pyramid starts to float in mid air. Players can only access the locked area for the boss fight only after solving all the puzzles and once the pyramid tomb starts floating.

There are also a variety of new crates to complement the new Ancient Secret mode. The most attractive addition to these new crates is an upgradable set which honestly looks really impressive. The Golden Pharaoh X-Suit set can be upgraded to up to ‘6-star’ levels, enhancing the set at every upgrade. There are also a variety of exclusive emotes for the Golden Pharaoh X-Suit as well. Mind you, this in-game costume does not come cheap and one will have to spend a lot of money to get the basic level-1 Golden Pharaoh X-Suit. Apart from that, there are be a bunch of Legendary and Epic items to earn all following an Egyptian theme.

With the new Ancient Secret event, there is also a new Team Gun Game mode, available under the Arena section. This is a face paced, 4v4 mode where you and your teammates need to get the most number of kills as fast as possible and with every kill, your gun changes. The team that manages to get a kill with every single weapon, wins. The new mode also brings a new map called the 'Library' which makes for a good spot to hide and hunt enemies.

Here's a video by Powerbang showing you how much it costs to get to the Level-6 Golden Pharaoh X-Suit. Spoiler: It is a lot! The video also shows a quick look at the new Ancient Secret gameplay.