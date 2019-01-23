English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 Collaboration Teased, Zombie Mode on the Cards
PUBG Mobile teases its collaboration with Resident Evil 2 days before the game's launch.
PUBG Mobile teases its collaboration with Resident Evil 2 days before the game's launch.
Loading...
It seems like Tencent Games is finally ready to launch the much-awaited Zombie Mode on PUBG Mobile. In a recent tweet, PUBG Mobile’s official account yet again teased a collaboration with Resident Evil 2. We had earlier heard about the tie-up late last year.
Resident Evil 2 is an upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of the 1998 game Resident Evil 2 and is based around a zombie apocalypse. The game is supposed to launch January 25 worldwide and considering how we have seen multiple teasers of the Zombie Mode on PUBG Mobile, there could be something interesting brewing up.
We have seen a bunch of leaks in the past and a bunch of teasers in the game. Some players, had noticed zombies lying on an island far from MIlitary Base area in Erangel. There was also an inaccessible live zombie spotted on the spawn island of the same map. The latest teaser on Twitter shows a level 3 helmet which seems to be mutated with some sort of organism that should be responsible for the creation of zombies.
From what we know, the Zombie mode will include a small gathering of strong players that go up against 98 different zombies. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can’t get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Resident Evil 2 is an upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of the 1998 game Resident Evil 2 and is based around a zombie apocalypse. The game is supposed to launch January 25 worldwide and considering how we have seen multiple teasers of the Zombie Mode on PUBG Mobile, there could be something interesting brewing up.
We have seen a bunch of leaks in the past and a bunch of teasers in the game. Some players, had noticed zombies lying on an island far from MIlitary Base area in Erangel. There was also an inaccessible live zombie spotted on the spawn island of the same map. The latest teaser on Twitter shows a level 3 helmet which seems to be mutated with some sort of organism that should be responsible for the creation of zombies.
#PUBGMRE2 is almost here. Will you survive? @RE_Games https://t.co/CZQs29TLvW pic.twitter.com/roSz2f9bC2
— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 22, 2019
From what we know, the Zombie mode will include a small gathering of strong players that go up against 98 different zombies. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can’t get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Land Rover Discovery SUV Test Drive Review
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Paw Patrol: Sony Offers Aibo Robocop Dog to Guard Your Home
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results