PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 Collaboration Teased, Zombie Mode on the Cards

The latest teaser on Twitter shows a level 3 helmet which seems to be mutated with some sort of organism that should be responsible for the creation of zombies.

It seems like Tencent Games is finally ready to launch the much-awaited Zombie Mode on PUBG Mobile. In a recent tweet, PUBG Mobile's official account yet again teased a collaboration with Resident Evil 2. We had earlier heard about the tie-up late last year.Resident Evil 2 is an upcoming survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. It is a remake of the 1998 game Resident Evil 2 and is based around a zombie apocalypse. The game is supposed to launch January 25 worldwide and considering how we have seen multiple teasers of the Zombie Mode on PUBG Mobile, there could be something interesting brewing up.We have seen a bunch of leaks in the past and a bunch of teasers in the game. Some players, had noticed zombies lying on an island far from MIlitary Base area in Erangel. There was also an inaccessible live zombie spotted on the spawn island of the same map.From what we know, the Zombie mode will include a small gathering of strong players that go up against 98 different zombies. PUBG Zombies mode is going to be quite unique when compared to the existing modes of the game as you can't get or use any kind of weapons. The zombies are not allowed to use or utilize customary weaponry; rather they have quality in numbers and will solely depend upon their huge volume to dominate their enemies.