PUBG Mobile App Surpasses 100 Million Downloads

PUBG Mobile crossed 100 million downloads this month, cementing it as one of the most popular Battle Royales for smartphones and tablets. The mobile version of the massively popular game was released on the App Store and Google Play Store internationally on March 19, 2018. In addition, PUBG MOBILE has claimed the most downloaded spot in more than 100 countries and areas. As per the company, it took PUBG MOBILE less than a week to become one of the fastest games to achieve this performance.The publisher’s general manager, Vincent Wang, is pleased with the results. “We want to thank our committed development team at Lightspeed and Quantum Studios and especially thank the devoted players around the world that continue to inspire us with their passion and dedication,” he said. “We will continue to set the bar for mobile gaming and look to deliver even more great content to our players later this year.”The PUBG MOBILE development team is focused on delivering the original PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC version’s core excitement to mobile, optimizing the user interface so that mobile players can play as intended. The team paid special attention to the controls and optimization to give players a smooth, intuitive and immersive experience. The team consistently updates the game with new content every month.Fortnite, PUBG’s biggest competitor, was released around the same time for iOS, and the beta of the Android version was released only a short while ago. Despite this, Fortnite hit the 100 million downloads landmark back in July. That means Fortnite was able to hit the landmark on one platform. Keep in mind that iOS has considerably smaller market share than Android