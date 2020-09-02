PUBG Mobile Aside, These Two Very Popular PUBG Alternatives Have Also Been Banned Now

PUBG Mobile ban in India is going to take up all the headlines in the next few days, and it will be interesting to see the impact that banning PUBG Mobile in India – a game that drastically altered the aspect of gaming in the country – will have. However, PUBG Mobile is not the only one to have faced the axe. In the list of 118 apps banned in India now, alongside PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, two popular battle royale alternatives to PUBG have also been banned. These two games include Creative Destruction (with over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store) and Rules of Survival, which was even more popular and had over 50 million downloads on the Play Store.

Thankfully, for fans of the battle royale gameplay genre, the likes of Call of Duty Mobile, Battlelands Royale and Garena Free Fire have not been banned, hence still leaving a few attractive titles for players to pursue on their phones. While PUBG Mobile remains available for download right now, it is sure to be blocked by ISPs as well as the Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS App Store in the coming days. The same applies for Rules of Survival and Creative Destruction – two games which regularly featured in the list of alternate battle royale games that could give PUBG Mobile (and Fortnite) a run for their money.

Rules of Survival saw increasing popularity ahead of the launch of PUBG’s smartphone version, PUBG Mobile. In fact, with a near-cloned gameplay, Rules of Survival offered a completely authentic battle royale experience before PUBG Mobile was introduced on Android and iOS. The game managed to remain on app stores, even after PUBG’s distributors pushed to ban clones of the app. So far, it had garnered over 50 million total downloads on the Google Play Store, hence making it one of the most popular apps that have been banned in India today.

Going forward, it remains to be seen if PUBG’s promoters choose to contest the ban. PUBG Mobile not only had a massive number of downloads and active gamers, but also helped host numerous gaming tournaments across India. With a smartphone-based gaming ecosystem, PUBG Mobile has been an important app despite its issues with player addiction, and the next few days will hold an answer to what will happen of the app in its future in India.