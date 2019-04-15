PUBG Mobile Ban: After Nepal, Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Royale Game

After getting banned in Nepal the popular online game PUBG Mobile is about to get banned in Iraq. According to a recent report on the internet, the Iraqi parliament has proposed banning online multiplayer video games, amid fears they are corrupting young people and getting them hooked on violent fantasies. The cultural parliamentary committee submitted on Saturday a draft law that seeks to ban electronic games specially PUBG. “The committee is concerned about the obsession over these electronic games that ignite violence among children and youth. Its influence has spread rapidly among Iraq’s society,” the head of the committee, Sameaa Gullab, said during a press conference in Baghdad. Iraqi media reported incidents of suicide and divorce related to the games during the last year.Recently, Nepal has officially banned PUBG to stop addiction and to prevent violence. Senior Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Pratap Singh received eight letters from schools and twenty-five letters from parents complaining about the violent and addictive nature of PUBG last month, and that was the final straw. In a recent story published by the Nepal-based news outfit The Kathmandu Post, the ban on PUBG began when the Nepal Metropolitan Crime Division officially filed a Public Interest Litigation requesting to ban PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds completely. Apparently, the request was approved and shortly after, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority issued a cease-and-desist to the country’s internet service providers and telecommunications companies.GOA IT minister Rohan Khaunte had said earlier that there was a need to pass a law to put a stop PUBG. The minister stated that PUBG had become a “demon” in every house while students have been neglecting their studies because they are busy playing PUBG Mobile online.