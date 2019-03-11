English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
According to the notification, if people are caught playing PUBG then they can be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC.
PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
Loading...
Last week, there were reports that PUBG Mobile would get banned in the cities of Rajkot and Surat. Now Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts have gone ahead and issued a notification to ban the popular mobile game. The notification highlights that games like PUBG incites violence. According to the notification, if people are caught playing PUBG then they can be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC.
A similar notification has been issued against the viral 'Momo Challenge', a viral hoax challenge in which an unknown stranger allegedly entices users to indulge in harmful, even fatal acts.
The ban comes a month after PUBG, created and distributed by a subsidiary of the South Korean gaming company 'Bluehole', celebrated a year of its release. In the last year, the game has achieved viral popularity across the world, especially in India.
However, with lakhs of users from India, the game has in the past six months, faced severe criticism from state administrations as well as parents for having adverse, addictive and obsessive effects on regular players. A concerned mother even complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her child's addiction to the game during the recent Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 session.
A similar notification has been issued against the viral 'Momo Challenge', a viral hoax challenge in which an unknown stranger allegedly entices users to indulge in harmful, even fatal acts.
The ban comes a month after PUBG, created and distributed by a subsidiary of the South Korean gaming company 'Bluehole', celebrated a year of its release. In the last year, the game has achieved viral popularity across the world, especially in India.
However, with lakhs of users from India, the game has in the past six months, faced severe criticism from state administrations as well as parents for having adverse, addictive and obsessive effects on regular players. A concerned mother even complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her child's addiction to the game during the recent Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 session.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Could Launch With Truly-Wireless Earphones as CEO Pete Lau Hints at Improving Audio Technology
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Low Floor Buses
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results