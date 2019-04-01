English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: Ahmedabad Police Lifts Ban From Playing Battle Royale Game
PUBG ban was implemented on March 14, 2019, post which 20 people were reportedly arrested in different cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara.
PUBG Mobile Ban: Ahmadabad Police Lifts Ban From Playing Battle Royale Games
After huge criticism on social media of the ban imposed in the state of Gujarat on PUBG Mobile, the Ahmedabad police has lifted the ban. PUBG ban was implemented on March 14, 2019, post which 20 people were reportedly arrested in different cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara. The arrests were made under section 188 of IPC.
After taking feedback from the public, the city police commissioner A K Singh decided that they shouldn’t continue the ban. The commissioner said, “Today is the last day of the proclamation we had issued. Yesterday, this matter came up for review and we decided that as the exam session is over and the direct trigger to initiating the action is not valid any more, we will not renew the proclamation. We have also taken public reaction into account.”
In a statement, Tencent said that PUBG Mobile is a game and it is meant for entertainment and should be played in a "healthy and responsible manner." PUBG Mobile also assured to introduce what it calls "a healthy game system" by limiting play time for under-aged players. PUBG Mobile has assured players that they will find a solution to this.
