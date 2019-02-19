PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer Issues Statement Following Criticism in India

Despite the immense popularity of the battle royale game, PUBG has become a subject of controversy, especially in India. There have been cases where students are neglecting studies and are said to be ‘addicted’ to the game. PUBG Mobile developers have issued a statement following the criticism and the request to ban it in India.The email statement reads, "We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience."PUBG Mobile has further added, "To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a rewarding and responsible manner. We are honoured to have a passionate community of PUBG MOBILE players in India and globally and continue to welcome their feedback to make PUBG MOBILE the best game ever!"Additionally, the State Information Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte at a government event in Porvorim said that there should be a law in the state to curb the multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).According to Khaunte, the game has become like a demon that is residing in every house and students are completely engrossed in playing the game and not serious about their studies. "I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa. PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he said. He also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take the issue into consideration.