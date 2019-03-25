PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be

PlayerUnknown's Battleground, the Battle Royale game known as 'PUBG', saw its popularity skyrocket after it was introduced for mobiles as well. The game gets regular updates and new features, and the player base for the rather addictive game is constantly increasing. The game has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the last few days, with government authorities taking action to dissuade young kids from playing the game. Multiple cities in India have banned PUBG and police in some cities have arrested as many as 10 university students for playing the game despite the ban. The National Child Rights Commission has recommended barring the game for its violent nature. If you still are on the fence about the unfolding social impact of PUBG Mobile on the youth and the adults alike, here are five incidents which have occurred in India over the past few weeks.1. Recently, a 20-year-old youngster from Jagitial, Telangana died while playing the game. According to a report, the young boy was constantly playing the game for the last 45 days and suffered serious neck pain. The boy was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment. Reports suggest that he played the game at a long stretch due to which the nerves in his neck were completely damaged.2. A young boy has failed in his first year pre-university exam after he wrote only about ‘how to play PUBG game’ in the Economics exam answer sheet. Earlier the boy had secured distinction in his SSLC exam last year, but got addicted to the online game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds he lost the track. “I was studious, but got attracted towards PUBG as it was entertaining, and soon got addicted to it. Sometimes I even bunked classes to play the game and sat in the nearby garden,” the told The New Indian Express.“I got angry with myself and wrote about PUBG in the answer sheet. Now my parents have taken the mobile away, but the images of the game continue to linger in my mind. I realise how dangerous a game it is,” he further added. The examiner who evaluated the very same paper said, “usually students who do not know the answers write film songs or famous movie dialogues. But this boy has written everything about the game, starting from steps to download it to how to play it. He seems to have good mastery over the game. I brought the issue to the principal’s notice, and we summoned his parents and informed them about their son’s addiction.” Meanwhile, Varun now has a chance to appear in the exam scheduled to be held in June.3. A recent report suggests that a young man from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh drank acid mistaking it for water, while engrossed in the PUBG game. According to the report, the youth was so busy in the game that he picked up the bottle of acid instead of a bottle of water and drank it. He was rushed to hospital, where Dr. Manan Gogia performed an operation on the youth's the intestines. His condition is now said to be out of danger.4. Two persons engrossed in playing online game PUBG were knocked down by a train in Hingoli district in Maharashtra, police said Sunday. The incident happened at Khatkali Bypass in Hingoli, over 570 kms from Mumbai, on Saturday evening, an official said. "Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over by the Hyderabad-Ajmer train. Their bodies were found late at night by people living in the vicinity," he said. An accidental death report has been registered at Hingoli police station, he informed. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin which experts have said is highly addictive and gives rise to violent behaviour in many of those playing it.5. The fitness trainer allegedly got addicted to playing PUBG online over a span of ten days ago and after completing one of the rounds, he started hitting himself with blows and was injured, which resulted in him being admitted to the hospital. "The patient is unstable at the moment and has partially lost his mental balance," a doctor treating him stated. The doctor further added that even though he was recognizing people, his mind was not very conscious and still under the influence of the 'PUBG' game.