PUBG Mobile Ban: Here is Where the Popular Battle Royale Game Has Been Banned

Nepal has officially banned PUBG to stop addiction and to prevent violence. Senior Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Pratap Singh received eight letters from schools and twenty-five letters from parents complaining about the violent and addictive nature of PUBG last month, and that was the final straw. In a recent story published by the Nepal-based news outfit The Kathmandu Post, the ban on PUBG began when the Nepal Metropolitan Crime Division officially filed a Public Interest Litigation requesting to ban PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds completely. Apparently, the request was approved and shortly after, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority issued a cease-and-desist to the country’s internet service providers and telecommunications companies.GOA IT minister Rohan Khaunte had said earlier that there was a need to pass a law to put a stop PUBG. The minister stated that PUBG had become a “demon” in every house while students have been neglecting their studies because they are busy playing PUBG Mobile online.Last month, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. According to a notification issued by Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal, the new ban has been implemented from March 9 till April 30.Earlier Chief Warden of Men’s Hostel of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), a university located in Tamil Nadu, had sent out a circular warning the students against playing late night online games, with a special mention to PUBG.