PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG, Here is Why

The Supreme Court of Nepal has issued an interim order to Government for not to ban the popular online game, PUBG Mobile. Nepal Telecommunications Authority had on April 11, directed all internet service providers of the country to block internet traffic originating from PUBG servers.Justice Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada personally sought out details on PUBG mobile as he observed that PUBG mobile was nothing more than a game which is used as a medium of entertainment. Further, the Supreme Court of Nepal stayed Kathmandu District Court's order on banning PUBG mobile. The court issued a notice for Nepal's government authorities response on the matter.The apex court also issued a show cause notice to the government. The court observed that PUBG was basically a game used by general public for entertainment. Since press freedom and freedom of expression are guaranteed by the constitution, it is necessary to prove that such bans are just, fair and reasonable, and the actions of the authorities concerned are wise and logical, the bench stated in its order. The SC observed that the ban imposed by Kathmandu District Court on April 10 was not reasonable.Although some parents find it as a great relief, there was a huge outcry against the PUBG ban from the internet generation youths. Some people also called it a stupid decision while some challenged the government to ban other internet stuff like Facebook, Twitter, and other games.