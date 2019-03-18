English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Game During Ban in This State
The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the trio were released on bail.
PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Loading...
In an ongoing crackdown on people playing PUBG online game in Gujarat, local police arrested three more persons for allegedly playing the video game on their mobile phones despite a ban, an official said Saturday. Several persons have been arrested across the state, after police in different districts banned the online multi-player game on the ground that it wasleading to violent behaviour among children and youth.
Three persons were arrested from different parts of Satellite locality here on Friday night, after they were caught playing the game, a Satellite police station official said. Ahmedabad police commissioner had issued a notification banning the Player Unknown's Battleground game in the district with effect from March 14.
The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the trio were released on bail. On Friday, eight more persons were arrested from Ahmedabad and Himmatnagar for playing the game and a youth from Rakhial area. These arrested were made, days after 10 youths were picked up from Rajkot for the same reason.
While Ahmedabad city police had issued a notification banning PUBG and MOMO Challenge game a few days back, Sabarkantha district police had issued a similar notification Friday. Rajkot police was the first to ban both the games. Between March 12 and 13, Rajkot city police had arrested 10 persons, including six college students, for playing PUBG game despite the ban.
As per the notification, the games were adversely affecting studies and the overall behaviour, conduct and language of children.
Three persons were arrested from different parts of Satellite locality here on Friday night, after they were caught playing the game, a Satellite police station official said. Ahmedabad police commissioner had issued a notification banning the Player Unknown's Battleground game in the district with effect from March 14.
The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the trio were released on bail. On Friday, eight more persons were arrested from Ahmedabad and Himmatnagar for playing the game and a youth from Rakhial area. These arrested were made, days after 10 youths were picked up from Rajkot for the same reason.
While Ahmedabad city police had issued a notification banning PUBG and MOMO Challenge game a few days back, Sabarkantha district police had issued a similar notification Friday. Rajkot police was the first to ban both the games. Between March 12 and 13, Rajkot city police had arrested 10 persons, including six college students, for playing PUBG game despite the ban.
As per the notification, the games were adversely affecting studies and the overall behaviour, conduct and language of children.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kylie Jenner Flaunting Crystal-studded Choker & Sunglasses is the Most Bedazzling Trend Ever
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
- PM Modi Biopic Event Cancelled in Wake of Parrikar's Demise, Amit Shah Was to Unveil New Poster
- Google Eyes The Future of Gaming, But is a Cloud Service Enough to Take on Microsoft And Sony?
- Internet Hails Teen for Egging Australian Minister for Islamophobic Comments Post New Zealand Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results