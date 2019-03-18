English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Game During Ban in This State

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the trio were released on bail.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Game During Ban in This State
PUBG Mobile Ban: Police Arrests 3 More For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Loading...
In an ongoing crackdown on people playing PUBG online game in Gujarat, local police arrested three more persons for allegedly playing the video game on their mobile phones despite a ban, an official said Saturday. Several persons have been arrested across the state, after police in different districts banned the online multi-player game on the ground that it wasleading to violent behaviour among children and youth.

Three persons were arrested from different parts of Satellite locality here on Friday night, after they were caught playing the game, a Satellite police station official said. Ahmedabad police commissioner had issued a notification banning the Player Unknown's Battleground game in the district with effect from March 14.

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said, adding that the trio were released on bail. On Friday, eight more persons were arrested from Ahmedabad and Himmatnagar for playing the game and a youth from Rakhial area. These arrested were made, days after 10 youths were picked up from Rajkot for the same reason.

While Ahmedabad city police had issued a notification banning PUBG and MOMO Challenge game a few days back, Sabarkantha district police had issued a similar notification Friday. Rajkot police was the first to ban both the games. Between March 12 and 13, Rajkot city police had arrested 10 persons, including six college students, for playing PUBG game despite the ban.

As per the notification, the games were adversely affecting studies and the overall behaviour, conduct and language of children.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram