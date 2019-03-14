English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Last week we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. Today we are hearing that at least 10 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city.
According to a notification issued by Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal, the new ban has been implemented from March 9 till April 30. It mentioned that anyone could report an instance of someone playing PUBG and the latter may face prosecution under the Central Government Act under Section 188.
“But it is a bailable offense. People have been booked but there is nothing like arrest in it. In the procedure, they will be shown as immediately bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there will be a trial for not following the notification issued,” said Agrawal.
The Rajkot Special Operations Group arrested three young men near the police headquarters. “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act. This game is highly addictive and the accused were so engrossed in playing them that they could not even notice our team approaching them,” said police inspector Rohit Raval.
The mobile phones have been seized for the purpose of the investigation. One of the men arrested works in a private firm, while the others include a casual labourer and a graduate student looking for work.
The Rajkot taluka police also arrested six college students prior to the above arrests for playing the banned game. “As part of a special drive, police sub-inspector N D Damor arrested the six youths who were playing the game at tea stalls and fast-food joints outside a college on Kalavad road on Tuesday. Police checked their mobile to see if the PUBG game was running and also checked the history in their handset. We have filed six different cases against them,” said Rajkot taluka police inspector V S Vanzara.
