English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 6 More For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Rajkot city police arrested six more persons, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game PUBG.
PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 6 More For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
Loading...
Last week we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. Yesterday, we heard that at least 10 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city. Now, Rajkot city police arrested six more persons, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game.
PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned in several cities in India. Last week, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games.
Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh issued a notification on Wednesday placing an immediate ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). MOMO challenge was also banned. The notification said that the ban would be in force from March 14 till the midnight of March 28.
PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned in several cities in India. Last week, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games.
Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh issued a notification on Wednesday placing an immediate ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). MOMO challenge was also banned. The notification said that the ban would be in force from March 14 till the midnight of March 28.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Files Patent For 'Z-Fold' Display Technology: Everything You Need to Know
- Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Does A Black Panther, Says It Represents Me
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 6 More For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- 'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results