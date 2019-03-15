PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 6 More For Playing The Battle Royale Game During a Ban

Last week we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. Yesterday, we heard that at least 10 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city. Now, Rajkot city police arrested six more persons, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game.PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned in several cities in India. Last week, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games.Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh issued a notification on Wednesday placing an immediate ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). MOMO challenge was also banned. The notification said that the ban would be in force from March 14 till the midnight of March 28.