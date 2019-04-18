PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Requests Google to Ban Popular Online Game in The City

Last month we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. We also heard that at least 15 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game. Now, in a recent report, the Rajkot police has written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. “We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost.Additionally, after getting banned in Nepal the popular online game PUBG Mobile is about to get banned in Iraq. According to a recent report on the internet, the Iraqi parliament has proposed banning online multiplayer video games, amid fears they are corrupting young people and getting them hooked on violent fantasies. The cultural parliamentary committee submitted on Saturday a draft law that seeks to ban electronic games specially PUBG. “The committee is concerned about the obsession over these electronic games that ignite violence among children and youth. Its influence has spread rapidly among Iraq’s society,” the head of the committee, Sameaa Gullab, said during a press conference in Baghdad. Iraqi media reported incidents of suicide and divorce related to the games during the last year.Recently, Nepal has officially banned PUBG to stop addiction and to prevent violence. Senior Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Pratap Singh received eight letters from schools and twenty-five letters from parents complaining about the violent and addictive nature of PUBG last month, and that was the final straw. In a recent story published by the Nepal-based news outfit The Kathmandu Post, the ban on PUBG began when the Nepal Metropolitan Crime Division officially filed a Public Interest Litigation requesting to ban PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds completely. Apparently, the request was approved and shortly after, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority issued a cease-and-desist to the country’s internet service providers and telecommunications companies.