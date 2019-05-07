English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
PUBG Mobile has been banned in a number of places, and the events taking place as a result of playing the battle royale game is the reason why the game has been receiving all that flak.
PUBG Mobile, the battle royale game has been in the news for quite some time now. PUBG Mobile has been banned in a number of places, and the events taking place as a result of playing the battle royale game is the reason why the game has been receiving all that flak. There have been around 10 arrests and the arrested have been accused of playing an online game despite the ban being enforced. After getting banned for more than a month in Vadodara by the local authority due to various examinations, now the PUBG Mobile is back in the City.
Earlier, the Ahmedabad police had lifted the ban. PUBG ban was implemented on March 14, 2019, post which 20 people were reportedly arrested in different cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara. The arrests were made under section 188 of IPC. After taking feedback from the public, the city police commissioner A K Singh decided that they shouldn’t continue the ban.
Additionally, in a statement, Tencent said that PUBG Mobile is a game and it is meant for entertainment and should be played in a "healthy and responsible manner." PUBG Mobile also assured to introduce what it calls "a healthy game system" by limiting play time for under-aged players. PUBG Mobile has assured players that they will find a solution to this.
