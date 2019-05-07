Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game

PUBG Mobile has been banned in a number of places, and the events taking place as a result of playing the battle royale game is the reason why the game has been receiving all that flak.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Loading...
PUBG Mobile, the battle royale game has been in the news for quite some time now. PUBG Mobile has been banned in a number of places, and the events taking place as a result of playing the battle royale game is the reason why the game has been receiving all that flak. There have been around 10 arrests and the arrested have been accused of playing an online game despite the ban being enforced. After getting banned for more than a month in Vadodara by the local authority due to various examinations, now the PUBG Mobile is back in the City.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad police had lifted the ban. PUBG ban was implemented on March 14, 2019, post which 20 people were reportedly arrested in different cities, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara. The arrests were made under section 188 of IPC. After taking feedback from the public, the city police commissioner A K Singh decided that they shouldn’t continue the ban.

Additionally, in a statement, Tencent said that PUBG Mobile is a game and it is meant for entertainment and should be played in a "healthy and responsible manner." PUBG Mobile also assured to introduce what it calls "a healthy game system" by limiting play time for under-aged players. PUBG Mobile has assured players that they will find a solution to this.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram