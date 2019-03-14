English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Ban: You Will Get Arrested For Playing The Battle Royal Game in These Cities in India
Last week, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts.
PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned in several cities in India. Last week, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games. Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games. Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh issued a notification on Wednesday placing an immediate ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). MOMO challenge was also banned. The notification said that the ban would be in force from March 14 till the midnight of March 28.
According to a notification issued by Rajkot Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal, the new ban has been implemented from March 9 till April 30. It mentioned that anyone could report an instance of someone playing PUBG and the latter may face prosecution under the Central Government Act under Section 188.
In a recent development, The Rajkot Special Operations Group arrested three young men near the police headquarters. “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act. This game is highly addictive and the accused were so engrossed in playing them that they could not even notice our team approaching them,” said police inspector Rohit Raval.
The mobile phones have been seized for the purpose of the investigation. One of the men arrested works in a private firm, while the others include a casual labourer and a graduate student looking for work.
The Rajkot taluka police also arrested six college students prior to the above arrests for playing the banned game.
