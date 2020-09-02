PUBG Mobile Banned in India After Game Blacklisted Over 2 Million Players for Cheating

Update: PUBG now faces an uncertain future in India, after the government of India named PUBG Mobile Lite under a list of 118 apps that have been banned in India, effective today. While it is not clear if the government wants to ban only PUBG Mobile Lite specifically, it would seem that PUBG Mobile players face an uncertain future in India right now.

PUBG Mobile has been plagued with players using tools to get an unfair advantage in the game. While the game developers continue to identify and block such users, the number of cheaters and hackers continue to grow. In a recent tweet, the game developers have announced that they managed to ban 2 million accounts along with nearly 1.5 million devices, in just one week.

The tweet further gives information on the various types of hacks used by these banned players. Around 32-percent of players were banned for using x-ray vision or wall-hacks, 27-percent used auto-aim or aim-bot, 12-percent used speed hacks, and 22-percent were banned for unspecified reasons. These are very similar to the cheats you see on various other first-person and third-person co-op shooting games.

From August 20th to August 27th, 2,273,152 accounts and 1,424,854 devices have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the reasons: ⬜ 12%: Speed Cheats ⬜ 22%: Other ⬜ 27%: Auto-Aim Cheats ⬜ 32%: X-Ray Vision pic.twitter.com/0U7JFeSxtF — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 29, 2020

PUBG Mobile has a dedicated anti-cheating division that continuously monitors players that have been reported for using unfair means. Recently PUBG Mobile shared a video where players use a very sneaky trick to bypass the game’s anti-cheat system. Two players pair up in a game and one of them gets killed on purpose to start spectating the other player. By doing so, the player spectating starts using wallhacks to guide the other player. This led to the implementation of the anti-spectator wallhack system. PUBG Mobile is quite strict with its cheating policy and can imply a ban that can last 10 years or even a lifetime.