English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile: Banned in Iraq, Student Ends Life And Everything From The World of The Battle Royale Game
Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds or PUBG is easily the biggest trend we saw in 2018- 2019, by last December, it had 200 million mobile downloads alone.
PUBG Mobile: Banned in Iraq, Student Ends Life And Everything From The World of The Battle Royale Game
Loading...
PUBG Since its launch in 2017, it has garnered a huge global following across PCs, consoles and mobile platforms. By last December, it had 200 million mobile downloads alone. A lot has happened with PUBG in terms of the impact it has had on the society and the subsequent attempts at regulating it. The Iraqi Parliament proposed to ban online multiplayer games like PlayerUnknown's Battleground, Fortnite Battle Royale and such other titles. PUBG was recently banned in Nepal by the government under Kathmandu District Court's order as the game keeps attracting backlash from several countries.
Rajkot Police Request to Ban Popular Online Game in The City:
Last month we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. We also heard that at least 15 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game. Now, in a recent report, the Rajkot police has written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. “We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost.
Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG:
The Supreme Court of Nepal has issued an interim order to Government for not to ban the popular online game, PUBG Mobile. Nepal Telecommunications Authority had on April 11, directed all internet service providers of the country to block internet traffic originating from PUBG servers. Justice Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada personally sought out details on PUBG mobile as he observed that PUBG mobile was nothing more than a game which is used as a medium of entertainment. Further, the Supreme Court of Nepal stayed Kathmandu District Court's order on banning PUBG mobile. The court issued a notice for Nepal's government authorities response on the matter.
PUBG Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects:
After getting banned in several cities for the perticular time period the popular online game PUBG has been banned in Iraq. The government of Iraq has voted to ban the popular battle royale games Fortnite and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds because of their detrimental influence on the population. As reported by Thomson Reuters, the Iraq parliament this week voted to ban the two games "due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth." The resolution requires the government to prevent people from playing the games as well as any financial transactions related to them.
Class 9 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG Mobile:
In a recent report, a Class ninth student committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan on Thursday, after he was scolded by his parents for playing PUBG Mobile. Shreyas of Nizamabad was the son of a Nizamabad 19th division corporator. The boy was reportedly addicted to the popular game and was reprimanded by his parents for spending a lot of time playing the game. Hurt over his parent's actions, Shreyas took the decision of hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.
Rajkot Police Request to Ban Popular Online Game in The City:
Last month we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. We also heard that at least 15 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game. Now, in a recent report, the Rajkot police has written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. “We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost.
Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG:
The Supreme Court of Nepal has issued an interim order to Government for not to ban the popular online game, PUBG Mobile. Nepal Telecommunications Authority had on April 11, directed all internet service providers of the country to block internet traffic originating from PUBG servers. Justice Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada personally sought out details on PUBG mobile as he observed that PUBG mobile was nothing more than a game which is used as a medium of entertainment. Further, the Supreme Court of Nepal stayed Kathmandu District Court's order on banning PUBG mobile. The court issued a notice for Nepal's government authorities response on the matter.
PUBG Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects:
After getting banned in several cities for the perticular time period the popular online game PUBG has been banned in Iraq. The government of Iraq has voted to ban the popular battle royale games Fortnite and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds because of their detrimental influence on the population. As reported by Thomson Reuters, the Iraq parliament this week voted to ban the two games "due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth." The resolution requires the government to prevent people from playing the games as well as any financial transactions related to them.
Class 9 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG Mobile:
In a recent report, a Class ninth student committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan on Thursday, after he was scolded by his parents for playing PUBG Mobile. Shreyas of Nizamabad was the son of a Nizamabad 19th division corporator. The boy was reportedly addicted to the popular game and was reprimanded by his parents for spending a lot of time playing the game. Hurt over his parent's actions, Shreyas took the decision of hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Avengers Are Coming Back to Fortnite This Week, Ahead of Avengers Endgame Movie
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed Shipments of The Galaxy Fold, as it Investigates Display Issues
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Priyanka Chopra Just Shared 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas & Fans Are Swooning Over
- Shruti Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi to Work Together for the First Time in Tamil Film Laabam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results