PUBG Mobile: Banned in Iraq, Student Ends Life And Everything From The World of The Battle Royale Game

PUBG Since its launch in 2017, it has garnered a huge global following across PCs, consoles and mobile platforms. By last December, it had 200 million mobile downloads alone. A lot has happened with PUBG in terms of the impact it has had on the society and the subsequent attempts at regulating it. The Iraqi Parliament proposed to ban online multiplayer games like PlayerUnknown's Battleground, Fortnite Battle Royale and such other titles. PUBG was recently banned in Nepal by the government under Kathmandu District Court's order as the game keeps attracting backlash from several countries.Last month we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. We also heard that at least 15 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game. Now, in a recent report, the Rajkot police has written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. “We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost.The Supreme Court of Nepal has issued an interim order to Government for not to ban the popular online game, PUBG Mobile. Nepal Telecommunications Authority had on April 11, directed all internet service providers of the country to block internet traffic originating from PUBG servers. Justice Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada personally sought out details on PUBG mobile as he observed that PUBG mobile was nothing more than a game which is used as a medium of entertainment. Further, the Supreme Court of Nepal stayed Kathmandu District Court's order on banning PUBG mobile. The court issued a notice for Nepal's government authorities response on the matter.After getting banned in several cities for the perticular time period the popular online game PUBG has been banned in Iraq. The government of Iraq has voted to ban the popular battle royale games Fortnite and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds because of their detrimental influence on the population. As reported by Thomson Reuters, the Iraq parliament this week voted to ban the two games "due to the negative effects caused by some electronic games on the health, culture, and security of Iraqi society, including societal and moral threats to children and youth." The resolution requires the government to prevent people from playing the games as well as any financial transactions related to them.In a recent report, a Class ninth student committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan on Thursday, after he was scolded by his parents for playing PUBG Mobile. Shreyas of Nizamabad was the son of a Nizamabad 19th division corporator. The boy was reportedly addicted to the popular game and was reprimanded by his parents for spending a lot of time playing the game. Hurt over his parent's actions, Shreyas took the decision of hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.