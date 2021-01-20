PUBG Mobile Banned Over 1.2 Million Hackers Last Week for Cheating: All Details Here

PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular online battle royale game in the world with an estimated 600 million players globally. Given the user base, PUBG Mobile requires the most thought-after policy against cheating and hackers. However, despite the game's efforts, hackers have found a way to come around the techniques put in place to avoid hackers inside the game. PUBG Mobile developers take out an Anti-Cheating report frequently, to show how many hackers and cheaters were banned from the game. In their latest report, PUBG Mobile's developers said that a total of 1,217,342 accounts were permanently suspended between January 8 to January 14.

In its report, PUBG Mobile said that about 48 percent of these hackers were banned for using auto-aim hacks or changing their character models. 22 percent of the hackers were banned for using x-ray vision, 12 percent were banned for speed hacks, and seven percent for modifying the area damage. The report also shows the ranks the hackers were in when they were banned. 38 percent of the hackers were on Bronze, 11 percent were Gold, nine percent were Platinum, 12 percent were Diamond, 10 percent were Crown, 10 percent were Ace, and three percent were Conquerer.

Last week, PUBG Mobile's patch 1.2 was release. The new patch features a new mode, new weapon, and much more. The new mode is called Runic Power, which gives players certain abilities. Runic Power is also the theme for PUBG Mobile's Season 17, which kicked-off on January 19. A new Royale Pass will also be coming with the season which will have new skins, emotes, and more.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year, and the game is reported to make a return to the country as PUBG Mobile India.