PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
PUBG Mobile is loaded with a variety of outfits, accessories, hats, skins and much more customisations. The latest one targeting the Indian audience is the Great Indian Warrior clothing set, which seems to be taken right out of the sets of Bahubali.
The set includes two parts, the armoured outfit itself, and a headgear. To get these, you can either head to the Shop section and pay 300 UC for the headgear and 900 UC for the outfit. You can also spend 300 UC to get the headgear for a limited period of 3 days. There is also a promotional offer that pop-ups when you load into the game which offers the Great Indian Warrior outfit and headgear for 945 UC.
This is not the first time PUBG Mobile has offered outfits exclusively for Indian fans. Last year we saw a special Kurta Pyjama set on the occasion of Diwali, a special white outfit with colour splashes on during Holi and cricket jersey to promote the ongoing IPL.
Also, note that this will be the last week for the ongoing season. Which means we can expect the season 7 should arrive by May 15 or 16, so better get grinding on your RP missions.
