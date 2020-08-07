PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 Update: Erangel 2.0, M1014 Weapon, Cheer Park Update and More

A new beta update for PUBG Mobile is bringing version 1.0 along with the much awaited Erangel 2.0 map update. The new beta version was recently confirmed by the PUBG Mobile team on their Discord channel. The update seems to be available to limited users on Android although we are expecting a wider roll-out in the coming days. Apart from the new map, the update brings some more additions to the game. The patch notes suggest changes to the new Livik map, Cheer Park as well as UI improvements. The

First, let’s go through all the listed patch notes for PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta:

Erangel 2.0:

-Upgraded graphics

-Building adjustments

-Adjustments to large resource points: Mylta Power/Quarry/Prison/Other Play Zone

-New map elements: Added trenches, wooden barricades, abandoned tanks…

-Building structure changes

Livik Improvements:

-New Weapon: M1014

-Art and Graphics Improvements

-Stage Balancing

-Bug Fixes

Cheer Park:

-Training Ground 2.0

-Cheer Park Showdowns

-Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

System Improvements:

-UI 2.0

By the looks of it, there aren’t a lot of changes like we usually have in new updates. Having said that, Erangel 2.0 is a huge update on its own as we’ve been waiting for the revamped map since last year. We can’t be too sure if these changes will positively arrive in the stable update, but there is a big hint that a lot of people have missed. If you head over to the Google Play store and search for PUBG Mobile, you will notice that the game logo has been updated and says 1.0 which means that the 1.0 update is definitely on its way.