PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge Coming Soon With the Ability to Earn UC Currency
You will finally get the ability to earn UC credits to buy skins and clothing on PUBG Mobile.
While we still await the day when all of us can enjoy hunting zombies on PUBG Mobile, a new leak suggests that yet another interesting feature is on its way. Popular PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming has revealed that an upcoming update for the popular battle royale game will be getting a feature wherein players will have the ability to earn UC (Unknown Cash) via a new Bonus Challenge.
For those who don’t know, you need to pay actual money to get UC which you can use to buy clothes and skins for weapons and automobiles. It is expected that update 0.11.0 will bring the new Bonus Challenge.
The new Bonus Challenge is going to be similar to PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge. However, this time you have to play solo and not as a squad. To enter the challenge, players will need Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash and select one of the three tiers- Novice, Adept, and Expert. Each kill the player makers in the Novice mode grants 15 points, Adept players get 30 points, and Expert players get 45 points for every kill. Each point equals one Battle Coin and you can earn a maximum of 1,500 BC.
You will be able to convert your earnings from the Battle Shop. The conversion rate for BC to UC is not confirmed as of yet. Until now you could buy 60UC at Rs. 79, 190UC for Rs 249 going all the way to 8,100 UC for Rs 7,900.
