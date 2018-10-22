English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018: Mumbai's The Terrifying Nightmares Wins Rs 5,000,000
The winning team, “The Terrifying Nightmares” from Mumbai, took home a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 along with Oppo F9 Pro phones for everyone in the Top 15.
Tencent Games and PUBG Corp.'s ‘PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018’ in India has finished, with the month long event finishing with the grand finale. The winning team, “The Terrifying Nightmares” from Mumbai, took home a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 while everyone in the top 15 got Oppo F9 Pro smartphones. The month-long eSports championship was sponsored by OPPO India, and clocked 250,000 registrations over the span of one month, with players from more than 1000 colleges across 30 cities.
Following an adrenaline-filled 12 days of qualifying rounds, the final 20 squads battled it out for the biggest chicken dinner of all, at the finale in Bengaluru. The widespread popularity of PUBG MOBILE in India has opened a new door of opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to showcase and flaunt their skills. The grand spectacle brought PUBG MOBILE to a never-before-seen arena, which Indian gaming enthusiasts should find quite relevant, for an authentic eSports experience. The live commentary and streaming, together with the top-notch arena bolstered players to bring their A-game.
To bring the PUBG MOBILE closer to its fans, OPPO and Tencent Games are partnering for a first-of-its-kind PUBG MOBILE themed store in Church Street, Bengaluru. This will give fans a chance to experience and the game in real life, including the authentic combat feel.
