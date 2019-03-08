English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Mobile Celebrates First Anniversary With Special Themed Lobby, Clothes and More
PUBG Mobile will officially complete one year on March 19. Expect new additions to the game to celebrate the first anniversary.
PUBG Mobile will officially complete one year on March 19. Expect new additions to the game to celebrate the first anniversary.
PUBG Mobile is officially going to be one year old this month, and to celebrate this, Tencent Games has added new material to the game. The popular battle royale game was launched on the mobile platform last year on March 19. The game has risen to be one of the most popular mobile games with the user base still going strong, especially in India.
Right when you open the game you will see that a new layout is available for the lobby and menus. It is sort of like a neon-inspired party theme to celebrate the completion of the game’s first year. There are also some rare items that you can purchase under the ‘Discount Fever’ section where you get a special Anniversary Parachute, the Time Traveler Kar98K and a PUBG Platinum Crate coupon at discounted UC. You can also see some party decorations when you spawn on Erangel map.
Of course, there is a new background score, and you can still switch back to the Resident Evil 2 based theme. Hopefully, we will see new additions as we get close to the anniversary date.
There isn’t any special item in any of the crates, but we did notice a really slick looking costume which could totally be unrelated to the anniversary celebration. Called the Arachnoid Set it includes a white and purple suit with boots, as well as an Arachnoid mask, helmet and special skins for the Kar98K and parachute.
