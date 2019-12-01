PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Day 2 Highlights: Bigetron Takes Massive Lead, Entity Drops to Fifth Place

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals Fall Split continued on day 2 with a bigger crowd. Apart from a massive cheer for the performance K-Pop star Henry Lau, the audience was on full energy to cheer for local champions Yoodo Gank. The boys from India tried their best to clutch some victories, but the day was completely dominated by the South East Asian teams. Bigetron RA was in full control as they managed to get a total of three chicken dinners out of the six matches. China's Top Esports finally bounced back and managed to reach the second position on the leaderboard at the end of day 2.

Here's a quick recap of how the matches on day 2 went down...

Match 5 of the tournament saw players dropping on Erangel. Team Queso showed some impressive skills and eliminated Top Esports from the match. India's Team SouL got into some trouble and SouLMortal was left alone. This was definitely one of the most exciting matches of the game as the circle zeroed in on Georgopol crates. Cloud 9 took charge and knocked out a bunch of players and it seemed that the North Americans would finally get a chicken dinner. However, the match ended with Mega Esports emerging as the winners beating Malaysia's Yoodo Gank. After the fifth match, Bigetron RA was still in the lead with 77 points, followed by Team Queso with 65 points and Entity Gaming at 62 points.

Sanhok was the next round and Team SouL looked pretty confident and had a good clash with Mega. However, SouL was soon eliminated from the match. Entity Gaming also made solid progress in the game getting a good number of kills and managing to reach the final zone. The boys from India managed to grab the third spot as Top Esports finally getting their first win of the tournament. Bigetron RA was quite impressive in the game with BTRLuxxy clutching the player of the match. Bigetron RA continued its lead with 101 Points after match six followed by Entity Gaming at 76 points and Mega Esports with 71 points.

Next up was match 7 in Miramar which turned out to be very interesting as the first zone was down south forcing teams to rush to the zone as quick as possible. Team SouL had an early clash with Team Queso, but pulled out of the fight to avoid early knockouts. There was a nice clutch by Mega Esports, while Top Esports managed to get a total of 14 kills in the game. However, Bigetron RA surprised everyone yet again by defeating Top Esports and winning the game with BTRZuxxy getting 7 kills in the game. At the end of the match, the leaderboard had Bigetron RA on top with 128 points, Top Esports jumping up to 93 points, followed by Mega Esports at 83 points.

Match 8 was in Erangel with the flight patch going from Severny to Military base. Yoodo Gank was quite aggressive as the crowd cheered them on. Orange Esports finally made their presence felt, however, India's Team SouL and Entity Gaming couldn't perform very well. Bigetron RA just couldn't stop dominating the show and emerged victorious once again defeating Team Queso in the final zone. BTRLuxxy was once again chosen player of the match. At the end of the match, Bigetron RA took a big jump ahead with 156 points, Team Queso bounced up to 98 points followed by Top Esports at 95 points.

The snowy map of Vikendi was the next round and there was a massive cheer early on in the game as Malaysia's Yoodo Gank managed to clutch an early win against Kurd Squad from the Middle East. Team SouL made a big blunder by rushing together towards a compound and getting completely washed out in one go. In the end the teams for using vehicles in the open field to take cover and Bigetron RA proved that they could just go on to win the tournament by once again winning a one on two battle. Thanks to the win, Bigetron RA further extended their lead to 186 points, followed by Team Queso at 121 points and Mega Esports at 106 points.

The last match of the day was in Erangel and Team SouL made a nice comeback by eliminating Team Queso. SouLClutchGod's impressive spraying skills with the M416 earned him a few kills while EntityJonathan helped in placing the team in 5th place on the table. The final battle of the game saw Top Esports taking down Bigetron RA in an intense battle.

So at the end of the day, the top position was maintained and maintained quite well by Indonesian champions Bigetron RA with 211 points while Top Esports bounced up to the second spot with 128 points and Mega Esports at 122 points. India's Entity Gaming ranked 5th with 97 points while SouL is down at 13th place with 58 points.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.